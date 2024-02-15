Rafsan becomes first Bangladeshi invited to YouTube APAC HQ

Once again, Iftekhar Rafsan, popularly known as 'Rafsan the ChotoBhai', is making waves on his social media platforms. The popular YouTuber has recently received a special invitation to visit YouTube's APAC headquarters in Singapore, marking a significant milestone as the first Bangladeshi content creator to be extended such an honour.

During his visit, Rafsan proudly displayed a Bangladeshi flag crafted from jamdani fabric, symbolising the rich heritage of the country. The intricate cotton fabric holds Unesco's recognition as a traditional Bangladeshi craft.

Rafsan expressed his gratitude and shared a photo from his visit, captioning, "I am honoured to be the first Bangladeshi YouTuber invited to YouTube's APAC headquarters in Singapore. Thank you immensely for the invitation and the tour, YouTube. It's one of the most stunning and vibrant offices I've ever seen! The incredible support YouTube provides to its creators is beyond surreal."

"The Bangladeshi flag I brought along is made of jamdani, representing our Unesco Cultural heritage. This achievement is not mine alone; it belongs to all of us, for Bangladesh. I extend my love and gratitude to everyone for allowing me to represent our country. It still feels like a dream," the caption reads.