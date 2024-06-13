Arrest warrant against Rafsan the ChotoBhai for marketing electrolyte drink

A Dhaka court recently issued an arrest warrant against food vlogger Iftekhar Rafsan, popularly known as Rafsan the ChotoBhai, for marketing an unauthorised electrolyte drink named "BLU".

Alaul Akbar, special metropolitan magistrate of Pure Food Court at Dhaka South City Corporation, issued the order on June 4, following an application by Food Safety Inspector Mohammad Kamrul Hasan, according to DSCC Public Relations Officer Abu Nasher.

The DSCC issued a press release today stating that the court issued the arrest warrant against Rafsan, the owner of the company, for marketing unauthorised Lemon Rizz BLU and Lychee BLU electrolyte drinks.

In his application to the court, Food Inspector Kamrul Hasan said Rafsan's product, BLU electrolyte drink, has no approval from the Bangladesh Standards and Testing Institution (BSTI) or the drug administration.

Earlier on April 24, the BSTI fined the DrinkBlu Beverage factory in Cumilla Tk 30,000 during a raid for not having a product packaging certificate and for manufacturing the drink in unsanitary conditions.