MrBeast challenges T-Series boss to a boxing match

Taking things a step further, YouTube personality MrBeast aka Jimmy Donaldson has challenged the CEO of Indian music label T-Series to a match. On May 16, MrBeast posted on X (formerly Twitter), expressing his desire to see the T-Series boss in a boxing ring.

The YouTube sensation shared a side-by-side comparison of his subscriber count and that of the T-Series YouTube channel, highlighting a difference of 6 million subscribers between them.

I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match pic.twitter.com/zanhy2zl8E— MrBeast (@MrBeast) May 16, 2024

Aimed at Bhushan Kumar Dua, the managing director and chairman of T-Series, he captioned the post, "I challenge the CEO of T-Series to a boxing match."

As of yet, the post garnered over 230,000 likes and more than 10 million views.

Bhushan assumed control of the company T-Series in 1997 following the death of his father, Gulshan Kumar. Since then, he has carved out a reputation as a music producer and film director, with notable projects including "Tum Bin", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", and "Patiala House".

MrBeast's fans are showing their support, especially after his recent training sessions with Logan Paul.

Logan, a fellow famous YouTuber and influencer-boxer, was gearing up for his fight against MMA fighter Dillon Danis in 2023.

Images of MrBeast undergoing training sessions with Logan Paul have ignited enthusiasm and confidence among his followers, who are eagerly anticipating his showdown with Bhushan Kumar in the ring.

He mentioned that he had been diligently lifting weights for the past ten months, reducing his body fat percentage from 40% to 20% during this time. "Woke up and realized I was obese so I started lifting and walking 12,500 steps a day. Still got a long way to being yoked but I'm happy with my progress so far," he shared with a before-and-after picture along with the post.

Witnessing this transformation, MrBeast's supporters are gearing up, confident that he can knock out Bhushan Kumar in one fell swoop.

This impending fight, coupled with MrBeast's ongoing rivalry with T-Series for the title of YouTube's most-subscribed channel, demonstrates his unwavering dedication to becoming the platform's king. This rivalry dates back to the 2019 feud when MrBeast supported PewDiePie in his subscriber count battle against T-Series.

PewDiePie exhausted all efforts in his bid, but his competitor eventually surged ahead, leading T-Series to claim the title of the most-subscribed channel on YouTube. Meanwhile, MrBeast ascended far beyond other creators on the platform, emerging as the final contender for the throne of the most-subscribed YouTube channel, directly challenging T-Series.