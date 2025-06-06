Living out of a suitcase: Behind the camera of Nadir On The Go

For the past five years, the Bangladeshi travel vlogger Nadir Nibras has carved a life out of motion-hopping continents, sleeping in airport terminals, and capturing it all for viewers around the world. Since launching his YouTube channel 'Nadir On The Go' in December 2016, he has built a loyal audience by documenting both the beauty and chaos of life on the move. But behind the cinematic shots and vibrant adventures lies a quieter reality-one marked by loss, longing, and the effort to maintain one's sense of self amid constant change.

Life beyond the edits

What looks like a life in constant motion is actually built on rhythm and pause. Between shooting schedules and storyboards, there are quiet mornings, stable routines, and time to reconnect with himself and the people he loves.

"I actually spend only about 10-20% of the year actively traveling and filming for content. The rest of the time, I'm still abroad, but in more stable locations like Sri Lanka, Serbia, Indonesia, or the Philippines where I can focus on work, editing, and enjoying life at a slower pace." He shared.

In an industry often celebrated for its glamorous aesthetics, Nadir's honesty is raw when asked about the personal sacrifices he had to make. The thrilling life on camera does not let most see the exhaustion of constant jet lags, long nights in transit.

"The biggest sacrifice is not being able to spend as much time as I would like with my closest friends and family." The vlogger stated.

Nadir does not romanticise the cost of his work. He admits that his profession requires him to always be on the move. There is no familiar bed. No consistent gym routine. But he also expresses his passion for what he does saying, "I wouldn't trade it for anything"

Content that is a reflection of curiosity

With the significant growth of Nadir On the Go over the years, one might wonder how he stays consistent in meeting the changing expectations of his audience while staying true to himself. The creator revealed how he follows his own curiosity and uncovers the lesser-known stories about places that are already familiar to people.

He said, "I don't necessarily tailor my content to match audience expectations—I create videos about what genuinely interests me." He believes that he is fortunate because his views enjoy 'coming along for the journey'. This organic connection naturally evolves his content.

Eid Abroad

Though Nadir has traveled to many countries, he hasn't spent Eid in most Muslim-majority regions except once, and it left a lasting impression.

"I haven't spent Eid in any foreign Muslim country other than Indonesia, actually," he reflects. "During the last Eid, I saw the most interesting celebrations in Lombok, Indonesia. The city blocked off the main street for an Eid parade, and people of all ages went through the streets in well-decorated carts blasting different genres of music (from reggaeton to techno) with the lyrics just saying 'Allahu Akbar'. I didn't know until that moment that Eid was celebrated anywhere in this way."

Behind the scenes adventure

Travel often brings unexpected challenges, as the vlogger experienced in Caye Caulker, Belize. "We were in crocodile-infested waters—with three crocodiles nearby—and then, to make things worse, we lost a paddle," he recalled, sharing an incident that did not make it to the final cut. The group safely returned to shore, transforming the tense situation into a humorous story. According to the creator, such incidents, though frequent, always add excitement to their global adventures.

Witness to change

As a storyteller from Bangladesh, Nadir remains deeply connected to his home country. Reflecting on the recent July Uprising, he doesn't hold back on its importance.

He stated, "The July Uprising was one of the most defining moments in our nation's history—and certainly the most significant event in my lifetime as a Bangladeshi."

According to Nadir, the uprising symbolized courage against autocracy, inspiring similar movements globally. The event encouraged freedom of expression. He feels as if "for the first time, there's a real sense of hope for the country's future. People are speaking freely without fear of retaliation."

While the vlogger acknowledges that sustaining the momentum will be challenging, he remains optimistic about Bangladesh heading in the right direction.

What is next

Fans are always curious about what is next for 'Nadir on the Go'. When asked, the creator hinted at something ambitious saying, "I can't reveal too much just yet, but for a while now, I've been planning a major journey—something that no one from Bangladesh has done before." However, he also talked about the recent shift in his priorities: "Right now, my focus is more on personal well-being than on chasing new career milestones."

Following the loss of his mother in May last year and the overwhelming changes in his life, Nadir wants to focus more on his well-being and personal life rather than climbing up the success ladder. But with time, he promises to be back with bigger and more exciting projects in future.

For a man who has traveled nearly everywhere, perhaps the most important journey now is the one within.