Breath-taking Bangladesh: Top 5 motorbike journeys across Bangladesh

While our beloved nation is not exactly celebrated for its pristine highways, it surprisingly hosts several spectacular routes for motorcycle enthusiasts to uncover. From meandering roads bordered by lush paddy fields, past shimmering coastlines, and over rolling hills, there is much to discover if you know where and what to look for.

Thankfully, seasoned moto vlogger Mirza Abidur Rahman has been there, done that, and shared his valuable insights with us. So, this Eid, buckle up and fire up your engine as we explore 5 of the most beautiful roads in Bangladesh for a memorable motorbike adventure!

Photo: Mirza Abidur Rahman

Cox's Bazar - Teknaf Marine Drive

Let's start with the obvious choice from our expert, The Cox's Bazar–Teknaf Marine Drive. Beginning in the heart of the nation's tourist haven, Cox's Bazar, this 80-kilometre ribbon of asphalt gracefully unfurls northwards. As you journey, the Bay of Bengal unfolds on one side, its turquoise waters stretching towards an endless horizon.

The dramatic contrast comes from the majestic hills rising on the other side. This captivating interplay of sea and hills, with the road itself weaving a meandering path through the heart of it all, creates a visual symphony for bikers, offering a glimpse of Bangladesh's breath-taking beauty. But there's more! This road also happens to be the longest marine drive in the world, offering a truly unforgettable experience that combines stunning vistas with a touch of world-record pride.

Sindukchari to Mohalchari Road

Following Mirza Abidur Rahman's lead, our next stop takes us to the Sindukchari to Mohalchari Road. While the route in truth begins in Jaliapara Bazar of Ramgarh, it's widely known as the Sindukchari route among the locals and travellers. Situated amidst the picturesque Khagrachari district, this approximately 15.5-kilometer stretch has earned the moniker 'Ladakh of Bangladesh' in recent times.

The thrill begins immediately upon leaving Jaliapara, where breath-taking vistas of lush green hills unfold. As you venture deeper, the road transforms into a natural roller coaster, weaving through winding curves, sharp turns, and sometimes, sheer drops on one side, offering glimpses of sprawling tea plantations, vibrant fruit orchards, and a constant panorama of hills on the horizon. However, to experience this road at its finest, remember to avoid planning a trip here during the rainy season for a better road condition.

Manikchari to Kaptai

Shifting our focus within Khagrachari District, let us talk about a hidden gem for motorbike enthusiasts: the Manikchari to Kaptai Road. Your journey begins in Assam Basti, neighbouring Manikchari, and unfolds along a narrow path bordering the majestic Kaptai Lake. This 26-kilometre stretch features a unique scenery unlike any other in Bangladesh — a mesmerising combination of the lake's tranquil waters on one side and the dramatic rise of towering hills on the other.

With minimal traffic from heavy vehicles like buses or trucks and occasional sightings of motorcars and a few "chander gari", this road offers an ideal setting for an enjoyable motorcycle adventure. Moreover, while on this road, do not miss the opportunity to savour the unique Hatir Cha — a chilli-flavoured spicy tea, a beloved local delicacy often accompanied by bread. Though it may not suffice as a full meal, it can certainly serve as an exotic breakfast option!

However, a word of caution is warranted at this point. As Mirza Abidur Rahman explained, due to the route's proximity to the forest, elephant crossings are a possibility. So, always ride with caution, and avoiding this road entirely at night is strongly advisable.

Photo: Mirza Abidur Rahman

Chalan Beel Road

Our next featured route is none other than the Chalan Beel Road, the unparalleled charm of the north! Departing from Dhaka, travellers can access the Dhaka-Natore Highway via the Hatikumrul Highway, also known as the "Sirajganj Road". After a 25-kilometre ride on this path, which is arguably the most scenic highway in northern Bangladesh, you will arrive at Mahishluti Bazar.

Take a right turn here, and soon you will find yourself on a road that offers a sight to behold. As you follow the narrow path through the Chalan Beel, a vista of endless water unfolds on both sides, stretching towards the skyline like an endless mirror. Hints of vegetation can be seen on the horizon, adding a touch of life to this breath-taking canvas.

However, it's worth noting that certain sections of the road may be partially submerged under water, enhancing the allure of the journey but also demanding adept riding skills. The rainy season, while presenting these challenges according to Mirza Abidur Rahman, also unveils the road's most spectacular views, making the extra caution well worth it!

Photo: Mirza Abidur Rahman

Tamabil to Bhomra

The final route on our list will take the idea of motorbike adventure to a grand scale, a cross-country journey stretching over 500 kilometres from Tamabil to Bhomra. Beginning at the symbolic "Bangladesh Last House'' in Sylhet's North-eastern corner, Tamabil, the road winds its way through the serene landscapes of Habiganj, Narsingdi, and the bustling capital city of Dhaka. Cross the river at Mawa or Paturia Ghat, before continuing southward through Magura, Jessore, and finally reaching your destination, the Bhomra border — the South-western tip of Bangladesh.

In short, this journey is a chance to witness the dramatic transition from majestic mountains to sprawling mangrove forests, all while journeying through the very heart of our nation.

More than just a ride, this adventure is not about the destination, but about the profound sense of discovery of our people and culture that awaits you along the way.