Bollywood’s race to make films on Uttarakhand’s Silkyara tunnel

'A film based on true events' has had a different power to attract the audience for a long time. Filmmakers have always shown their keen interest in showcasing a plot that reflects reality, even though it may be an extremely tough job to do sometimes.

Recently after the tragedy of Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel, where 41 workers were trapped for 17 days, multiple Bollywood filmmakers expressed that they wanted to make a film on the incident.

According to News18, to keep them ahead in the race, many production houses have already begun to claim the titles for their projects.

"The offices of the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA), Producers Guild of India, and Indian Film and Television Producers Council (IFTPC) in Mumbai have had many requests to register various film titles," says the report.

A good number of films and series have already been released based on true events, particularly of wars and tragic incidents. For instance, "The Railway Man", based on the Bhopal gas leakage created a stir amongst the audience.

On the morning of November 12, in Uttarkashi, tragedy struck at the Silkyara tunnel – inside, 41 workers were trapped. Efforts had been underway for days to rescue them in various ways. Eventually, it became possible to rescue the 41 trapped workers, after 17 days. The story of rescuing these trapped workers is no less dramatic than a movie.

The President of the Indian Motion Picture Producers' Association, actor Anil Nagrath, has announced that applications for registration under the titles "Rescue", "Rescue-41", and "Mission 41" have been submitted at his office.

Anil Nagrath further explained that since numerous applications have been submitted the day after the completion of the rescue operation, the number is expected to increase significantly. However, he assured that registrations would be granted based on a "first come, first served" basis.

The President of the Indian Film and Television Producers Council, actor, producer, and director Jamnadas Majethia, has stated that registering a name is the easiest task. However, creating a film based on such an incident is not easy. Many are hastily registering names now, but how many films will actually be made in the end, remains to be seen.