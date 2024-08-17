Words of artistes are often subject to misinterpretation: Debosrie Antara

As of late, "Laage Ura Dhura" famed singer Debosrie Antara has faced a torrent of vitriol while also caring for her ailing father. The online attacks against her began in mid-July after she posted on Facebook, suggesting that the investigation into the death of the late student Abu Sayed should proceed with a thorough trial.

Abu Sayed, 25, a student at the English Department of Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur and a key organiser of the quota reform movement, was killed on July 16 during a clash between police and protesters on the campus.

Antara, who is also a news presenter at DBC News International, posted the statement based on her training for assessing situations involving a person being shot. Clarifying her stance to The Daily Star, she said, "I was deeply concerned that the higher-ups who allowed the shooting of students like Abu Sayed were not being held accountable. I want to see them brought to justice, which can only happen through a proper investigation. This is why I posted the status, but I couldn't elaborate further because my internet, like that of most people nationwide, was cut off."

The singer further faced criticism from radical netizens for mourning Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 15 by singing "Jodi Raat Pohale," a tribute she's done throughout her life. She expressed, "I paid respect by singing, but many accused me of political ties because of it. I am simply just tired of the politics of it all when I have always been apolitical. Even during the anti-discrimination student movement, I was constantly being asked to join protest groups, but I was in no state to do anything. I had to run to and from hospitals to take care of my ill father. I myself needed help at that time."

"Yesterday, Debosrie Antara, known as Antara Roy Chowdhury, was celebrated as a dynamic and engaging bubbly artiste. Today, however, I am facing unwarranted criticism and being labelled as an attention-seeker and psychopath. This misjudgment is deeply hurtful. My success has always come through hard work and blessings, never through brokerage or deceit. I have upheld honesty and integrity throughout my career and intend to continue doing so," she professed.

"Such misunderstandings are all too common for artistes and intellectuals in our country, where words and emotions are often misinterpreted. I am experiencing this firsthand, with some attempting to tarnish my reputation without understanding my humanitarian perspective. Consequently, I have stepped away from interacting as much on Facebook to reassess and redefine myself for the future. I trust that karma will restore balance as it always has. To those who seek to discredit me, I wish them peace and happiness," concluded Antara.