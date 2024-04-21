Taylor Swift’s new album breaks Spotify record

Taylor Swift's latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department" (TTPD), dropped on April 19, causing a frenzy amongst her millions of fans. Containing 31 tracks, the album sees the megastar laying bare her heartbreak.

Thereby, continuing her streak, the pop sensation once again shattered multiple records as the most-streamed artiste in a single day.

By the end of its release day, Spotify announced that her album became the most-streamed in a single day within hours. Another milestone for Swift is becoming the most-streamed artiste in a single day in the history of the audio giant.

The day before its release, Swift's "The Tortured Poets Department" became the most pre-saved Album Countdown Page in Spotify's history.

Swift described the album as an anthology of new works reflecting "events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

With this new achievement, the billionaire singer now holds the record for the top three most-streamed albums in a single day in Spotify's history. Taylor's "Midnights" and "1989 (Taylor's Version)" round out the list.

The "TTPD" release comes almost two months after Taylor announced her new album at the Grammys following her win for Album of the Year.

As a surprise to her fans, Swift has released an additional 15 songs alongside her 11th studio album. Titled "TTPD: The Anthology" these tracks were dropped just two hours after the initial release of her album.

The new album potentially delves into Taylor's past relationships, exploring themes of romance, love, and heartbreak. Before her present-day highly-publicised romance with Travis Kelce, Swift dated British actor Joe Alwyn, followed by a relationship with Matty Healy.