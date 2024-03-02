Subir Nandi's unreleased track to drop soon

Legendary vocalist Subir Nandi's unreleased track "Ghoom" is all set to be released this week. Tanvir Tareq, a recipient of the National Film Award for his outstanding contributions to music direction, has composed the music for the song featuring lyrics penned by the well-known lyricist Shomeshwar Oli.

Notably Tanvir Tareq had been collaborating on several songs with the renowned singer for an extended period. However, Subir Nandi tragically passed away before the songs could be released to the public.

Tareq said, "Subir da has been a tremendous inspiration throughout my musical journey. He consistently supported and encouraged me in all facets of my music. During one of our conversations, he remarked, 'Tanvir, you are the composer of this era. Compose a few songs for me.' The upcoming song will mark the second release from that project, with the remaining eight songs scheduled for consecutive release."

Lyricist Shomeshwar Oli expressed, "I had provided two songs to Tanvir bhai a while back. I do not know when he composed this particular song and sang it upon Subir da's request. It came as a complete surprise to me!"

"Ghoom" is set to be released on the official YouTube channel Sounds of Tanvir as well as on the Shadhin music app. Furthermore, it will be accessible on various other platforms, including Global Spotify and iTunes.