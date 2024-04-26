Shironamhin releases new track ‘Janena Keu’

Renowned band Shironamhin, premiered their new song "Janena Keu", through a grand event yesterday evening. The song has been released simultaneously across various popular digital platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, iTunes, and Amazon.

The music video for this song was filmed in multiple locations in India, including Delhi, Manali, Sisu, and by the Beas River. It features actors Sifat Amin Shubh and Jannatul Ferdous Bisma alongside the members of the band. "Janena Keu" is the second track from the band's eighth album "Baatighar". The album contains a total of 10 songs.

Audiences can enjoy the track and its music video from anywhere in the world. Ziaur Rahman, the frontman of the band, expressed his gratitude towards Live Artist Services, operated from Mumbai for their support. They are a fan-established organisation under the banner of Believe Music, presenting and promoting songs of international artistes.

Alongside planning to release a lyrical video for fans who wish to cover or sing along to Ziaur Rahman's lyrics and melody of "Janena Keu" after the music video, there are also plans for performance videos without visuals. Additionally, the song will be released in English version for international listeners.

The band is set to perform at multiple concerts in Australia in July, followed by a concert tour in Canada in August. It is safe to say that 2024 has been set up to be one of the busiest years in Shironamhin's 28-year journey.

During the release of the song "Baatighar", the band announced an attractive award along with an invitation to a competition to encourage digital content creators.

Shironamhin has reported that there has been overwhelming participation in the competition, with a significant amount of content submitted. To keep the competition engaging, the top three winners, chosen based on audience views and jury board evaluation, of the submitted content for the song "Baatighar", were awarded official merchandise onstage at the premier event.

The band also shared that they have plans to release songs regularly. They will return with another exciting track soon.