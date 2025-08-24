‘Phulguli Kothay Gelo’: Joltorongo's musical and literary call for peace

A thought-provoking discussion and recital titled "Phulguli Kothay Gelo" was held last Thursday evening at Bishwo Shahitto Kendro in Bangla Motor, Dhaka, organised by cultural organisation Joltorongo.

The event highlighted the urgent need for peace in a world overwhelmed by war, violence, and intolerance. Speakers reflected on Rabindranath Tagore's vision of peace expressed in the line "Bishwo Jora Aache Shanti'r Bani" ("The world is bound by the message of peace"). They emphasised that despite humanity's tireless pursuit of power, it is peace that ultimately ensures survival and dignity.

The programme featured artistes from Joltorongo presenting a series of songs and recitations, blending poetry and music into a collective message of resistance and hope. Performances included renditions of Tagore's "Earth Song," Shamsur Rahman's poems, and other timeless works calling for peace and unity.

Photo: Courtesy

Dr Zahid Hasan and Dr Zakir Hossain Tapan also spoke at the event, drawing on Carl Sagan's concept of the "Pale Blue Dot" to highlight the fragility of life on Earth and the dangers of war and inhumanity.

The evening began with a reading of Tagore's works and concluded with reflections on humanity's responsibility to preserve peace. The organisers expressed hope that the event would inspire more dialogue on unity and non-violence in the face of global crises.

The programme ended with thanks to all participants, including audience members who engaged sincerely with the themes of the evening.