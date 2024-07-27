Nachiketa's Dhaka concert date postponed

Nachiketa Chakraborty's eagerly awaited performance at the Krishibid Institute in the capital, initially set for Friday (July 26), has been postponed to a later date by the event organising body, Ajob Karkhana. They have recently unveiled the new official date to the media.

The decision came preemptively amid the ongoing turmoil in Bangladesh, where violent clashes resulting from the quota reform movement protests have led to widespread unrest. As the situation begins to become subdued, the organisers have now announced the new date for the concert.

Nachiketa, showing remarkable determination, insisted on performing in Dhaka despite unrest and advice from West Bengal's CM Mamata Banerjee to cancel. Ultimately, the organisers decided to reschedule the concert.

In an official statement, Ajob Karkhana announced that the "Nachiketa Live in Dhaka with Joy Shahriar Volume 2" event, originally planned for July 26, would not proceed on the same date, due to the current situation in the country.

The organisation has now set a new date for the concert, stating that if conditions improve, it will take place on September 6. They also assured ticket holders that their existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled concert date.