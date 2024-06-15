Mila’s second and final item song to drop today

Mila Islam stands out as a pioneering woman in the country's band music scene, having carved a unique niche for herself with the audience. Known as a popular pop artiste during the album era, Mila also excelled in fusion and folk music.

Although she frequently released new songs in the past, she has been on a hiatus for some time. However, she is now making a strong comeback. This Eid-ul-Azha, as part of the G-Series' Eid event, Mila is returning to her former glory, surprising everyone with a new song set to release today.

Mila last appeared with the song "Aissalaa", three years ago, under the G-Series banner. She is now making her comeback with the song "Tona Tuni", also under the same banner. Mila not only sang but also wrote the lyrics and composed the music for the song. Maruf Chowdhury stars alongside her in the music video, which was directed by Ilzar Islam.

The songstress is optimistic about her new song. She mentioned, "'Rupban' was my first item song. I haven't been seen in a song of that genre since. Many a time, my fans have expressed interest in seeing me perform another item song, but no one could provide lyrics that resonated with me. Finally, I decided to write the lyrics myself and arranged the tune and music in my style."

Mila added, "In line with the fans' expectations, I am appearing in the upcoming song 'Tona Tuni'. However, this will be my second and last item song. I composed the song two years ago and have dedicated a lot of time to ensure it meets the audience's expectations. I want my return to be a delightful surprise and the wait will soon be over."

"In between preparing the song, I've received numerous proposals for new songs, but I held off for this one. I've been waiting for a long time to release 'Tona Tuni'. My anticipation to present the song to fans has only grown since the music video was made. My fans went crazy after the teaser dropped, and they're very excited about the new song. Now, I'm eagerly anticipating to see their final reactions."

Mila further informed, "After the release of 'Tona Tuni,' I will perform with the 10 people who earn the most video views on TikTok and deliver impressive performances. The lyrics of 'Tona Tuni' are unique. Although I'm not a dancer, I had to dance to this song and give it my best effort. I can confidently say it's a song that can be played during various festivities. I'm also excited to rock the stage with it."

The musician also expressed, "There have been some interruptions in delivering a new song due to various reasons, but I no longer want to wait. I understand how much my audience supports me and wants to see me perform. I plan to continue performing on stage regularly. Additionally, I am working on fresh songs as per my creative instincts to hopefully release them this year."