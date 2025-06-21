Liza, Mila, Ashes among Bangladeshi artistes lined up for global concerts

With fewer shows during the monsoon season in Bangladesh, many artistes are turning to international concerts. This month, several Bangladeshi musicians have departed for performances across five European countries, while singer Mila and band Ashes are set to perform in Canada.

Organised by Belgo-Bangla Cultural Association, the "Tour de Europe" will feature concerts in five countries, beginning with a performance in Paris on June 22.

The lineup includes singers Sania Sultana Liza, Ayesha Mousumi, and Sagor Baul, accompanied by actress Tanha Tasnia and artistes Sharna Lata Debnath, Sajal Kumar Saha, Rajib Ahmed, and Selimuzzaman.

The shows will be hosted by Moushumi Mou.

Following the Paris tour, the team will perform in Liège, Belgium on June 29; Zurich, Switzerland on July 5; Milan, Italy on July 6; and wrap up in Barcelona, Spain on July 13.

Speaking about the initiative, Belgo-Bangla President Saidur Rahman Liton said, "This festival is more than just a cultural event—it is part of a growing cultural movement. Through these concerts, we aim to spread the melodies of Bengal across key European cities like Paris, Liège, Zurich, and Barcelona."

Liza shared, "I'll be performing in five concerts across Europe, starting in France. I've previously performed in Italy and Switzerland, but this will be my first time singing in the other countries. I hope to return home having touched the hearts of the audience."

Meanwhile, singer Mila Islam is set to perform in four Canadian cities. Her tour begins on June 28 with a concert at Rialto Theatre in Montreal.

She will then perform in Toronto on July 2, at the Atlantic Music Fest on July 6, and in Calgary on July 12, concluding her tour.

Band Ashes will kick off their Canadian tour on July 1 with a show in Toronto. They will continue in Regina on July 5, Newfoundland on July 10, Halifax on July 11, and wrap up in Montreal on July 13.

The band is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Canada on June 29 and return on July 14. Ashes also plans to perform in several concerts in Bangladesh following their return.