Krishnokoli pays tribute to martyrs with new song

The song calls for an end to class, gender, race, and religious discrimination.

In tribute to martyrs who sacrificed their lives throughout the ages envisioning a better future, musician Quazi Krishnokoli Islam and her band have released a new song that echoes the spirit of love and equality.

Titled "Bhalobashi Bhalobashi Bole", the song was released on YouTube on Monday night. Krishnokoli not only wrote and composed the song but also lent her voice to it.

The band features Ahnaf Khan Anik on lead guitar, Arko Sumon on rhythm guitar, and Sudipta Bardhan Shubho on drums. The video was edited by Partha Sarathi Modak.

The YouTube tagline for the song reads, "This uprising of 2024 was achieved through the blood of students and ordinary people. Many lives were sacrificed in the hope of breaking free from years of suffocating oppression. Our collective dream is to witness a nation and a world filled with honor and love. This song is dedicated to those who hold onto that dream and to all the martyrs who have envisioned a better future."

Speaking to the media about the song, Krishnokoli said, "This song was written in 2017. We performed it live on stage and even recorded it, but somehow never got around to releasing it.

"Now, with this recent victory achieved through the united efforts of students and the public, I felt it was the right time to release the song. It's dedicated to all the martyrs who have liberated us from a suffocating existence, giving us a society of humanity, nature, and love."

Krishnokoli also explained why the song was released almost a month after the Anti Discrimination Movement's victory in the country. "During the movement, I was there, but I was so traumatized that I wasn't in the right frame of mind to release the song.

"We have a school called "Amader Pathshala". A young man named Zulfiqar Shakil, who grew up with us, was studying at UoDA University. He was shot and killed on August 4. That whole period affected me so deeply that I couldn't think about music. Now that I'm starting to heal, I've released the song."