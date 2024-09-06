Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:40 PM
Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:50 PM

Most Viewed

Music

James and Hasan to headline ‘Concert for New Bangladesh’ in London

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:40 PM Last update on: Fri Sep 6, 2024 12:50 PM
James and Hasan to headline ‘Concert for New Bangladesh’ in London
Photos: Collected

Two of Bangladesh's rock legends, James and Hasan, are set to perform together in a special concert in London. This event, titled "Concert for New Bangladesh", aims to serve two significant causes: raising funds for flood victims and envisioning a new Bangladesh.

James and Hasan to headline ‘Concert for New Bangladesh’ in London

Scheduled for September 22 at the Royal Regency Auditorium in London, the primary goal of the concert is to gather donations for those affected by recent floods in Bangladesh.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

James and Hasan to headline ‘Concert for New Bangladesh’ in London

Both James and Hasan have confirmed their participation in this noble initiative. According to James' spokesperson, Rubaiyat Thakur Robin, the duo will depart for London on September 19. James is expected to return to Dhaka the day after the concert.

James and Hasan to headline ‘Concert for New Bangladesh’ in London

The event is being organised by ION TV, and tickets are already available for purchase online.

This will be the first international tour for James and Hasan since the political changes that took place in the country on August 5. 

Maqsoodul Haque fears ‘cultural collapse’, urges government to support cultural advancement
Read more

Maqsoodul Haque fears ‘cultural collapse’, urges government to support cultural advancement

 

Related topic:
James and Hasannagarbaul jameshasan
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Ark set to release new song after 21 years

6m ago

Nagarbaul James' concert draws massive crowd, causes traffic chaos in New York

1y ago
James denies political ban on 'Bangladesh' song amid rising rumours

James denies political ban on 'Bangladesh' song amid rising rumours

2w ago
James rocks Dallas in huge concert

James rocks Dallas in huge concert

1y ago
James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

James to perform in London, Zayed Khan to host the show

4m ago
ইসলামী ব্যাংক
|ব্যাংক

৫ আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানে আটকে আছে ইসলামী ব্যাংকের ৮ হাজার ২৭৯ কোটি টাকা

ব্যাংকগুলো হলো- ফার্স্ট সিকিউরিটি ইসলামী ব্যাংক, ইউনিয়ন ব্যাংক, সোশ্যাল ইসলামী ব্যাংক ও গ্লোবাল ইসলামী ব্যাংক। ব্যাংক বহির্ভূত আর্থিক প্রতিষ্ঠানটি হলো আভিভা ফাইন্যান্স। ইসলামী ব্যাংকের পাশাপাশি...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

আমাকে ভোট না দিলে ইসরায়েল ধ্বংস হবে: ট্রাম্প

২৩ মিনিট আগে
push notification