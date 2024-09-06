James and Hasan to headline ‘Concert for New Bangladesh’ in London

Two of Bangladesh's rock legends, James and Hasan, are set to perform together in a special concert in London. This event, titled "Concert for New Bangladesh", aims to serve two significant causes: raising funds for flood victims and envisioning a new Bangladesh.

Scheduled for September 22 at the Royal Regency Auditorium in London, the primary goal of the concert is to gather donations for those affected by recent floods in Bangladesh.

Both James and Hasan have confirmed their participation in this noble initiative. According to James' spokesperson, Rubaiyat Thakur Robin, the duo will depart for London on September 19. James is expected to return to Dhaka the day after the concert.

The event is being organised by ION TV, and tickets are already available for purchase online.

This will be the first international tour for James and Hasan since the political changes that took place in the country on August 5.