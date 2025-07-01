‘I’ve lived life as it came’: Syed Abdul Hadi on celebrating his 86th birthday

Renowned Bangladeshi vocalist Syed Abdul Hadi turns 86 today, marking yet another milestone in a musical journey that spans over six decades.

Just a week ago, the beloved singer travelled to the United States to be with his daughter, where he will quietly observe his birthday.

Reflecting on his life and age, Hadi shared, "I feel like I've reached the final chapter of life. I've always tried to appreciate life as it came, and I've never been one for grand birthday celebrations—modest, homely affairs have always been more to my liking."

Last April, Channel i released four new songs by the veteran singer—his first in many years—through a special programme titled "Jiboner Gaan". Hosted by lyricist Mohammad Rafiquzzaman, the event highlighted the deep artistic bond between the two.

Hadi had initially sworn off new recordings but was persuaded by Channel i's Faridur Reza Sagar and Azam Babu, as well as his six-decade-long friendship with Rafiquzzaman.

"One of his lyrics really touched me. Since we are the same age, our emotions about life resonate with each other. That's what inspired me to sing again," said Hadi.

To celebrate his birthday, Channel i will air a special edition of its regular programme "Gaan Diye Shuru" today. The episode will feature contemporary singers Maharaja, Alauddin, and Shanu, who will perform Syed Abdul Hadi's timeless classics in tribute. Additionally, a documentary highlighting his life and legacy will be broadcast, along with birthday wishes from admirers and fellow musicians.

Born on 1 July 1940, Syed Abdul Hadi has been a foundational voice in Bangla music. From romantic ballads like "Emano To Prem Hoy" to poignant melodies like "Jeyo Na Sathi" and "Ekbar Jodi Keu Bhalobasto," his voice has defined generations.

Throughout his illustrious career, he has won the National Film Award for Best Singer five times and was awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2000, one of Bangladesh's highest civilian honours. In 2024, he received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Meril-Prothom Alo Awards.