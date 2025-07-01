Music
Sabina Yasmin returns with patriotic anthem 'Praner Bangladesh'

Sabina Yasmin
Photos: Collected

National Award-winning songstress Sabina Yasmin has returned to the music scene with a new patriotic song, marking a graceful comeback after a brief hiatus due to illness. 

Titled "Praner Bangladesh", the track is written and composed by Arif Hossain Babu, with musical arrangement by Rohan Raj. The song, blending contemporary rhythms with deep national sentiment, is set to release soon on Orin Multimedia's official YouTube channel.

Sabina Yasmin
Photos: Collected

"It's a beautiful composition—modern, yet rooted," Yasmin remarked. "The lyrics touched me, and I believe it will resonate with listeners." Arif Hossain Babu, the song's lyricist-composer, expressed his joy, "It's a dream fulfilled to hear a legend like Sabina Yasmin give voice to my creation."

Earlier this year, Yasmin made headlines when she collapsed on stage during a live performance on January 31 after delivering 10 songs in just an hour. The veteran singer was subsequently hospitalised for three days but has since made a full recovery and resumed her artistic engagements.

Her previous release, "Amar Potaka Lal-Shobuje Aka", a duet with pop icon Asif Akbar, was well-received by audiences.

