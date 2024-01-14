Indian Express applauds 20-year-old Bangladeshi sensation

In a remarkable display of cross-cultural musical talent, 20-year-old Bangladeshi singer and influencer Ariyan Choudhary is making waves with his soul-stirring rendition of Anuv Jain's "Husn". The cover, shared on his official Instagram handle, has caught the attention of netizens and received praise from outlets like Indian Express.

Known for his melodious voice and versatile singing abilities across languages, Ariyan Choudhary, who goes by @ariyan_10 on Instagram, has become a sensation on the Internet. The young singer is recognised not only for his vocal prowess but also as a verified artiste on Spotify, with a substantial fan base, boasting over 1,000 monthly listeners.

Ariyan's rendition of Anuv Jain's "Husn" has created a buzz since its release earlier this month. The video showcases his seamless transition from singing the melody in Hindi to reimagining the chorus in Bengali, adding a unique touch to the emotional ballad about the nuances of love.

The video has amassed an impressive one million views and over 50,000 likes, a demonstration of the widespread appreciation for Ariyan's musical talent. The comments section is filled with remarks about the "goosebumps" induced by his singing, with many acknowledging his "hidden talent."

Indian Express, a prominent media outlet, has praised Ariyan Choudhary for his captivating rendition, acknowledging the emotional depth and authenticity he brings to the cover. This recognition adds another feather to the cap of the young Bangladeshi artiste who continues to enchant audiences globally.