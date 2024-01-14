Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 14, 2024 05:22 PM
Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 06:17 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Indian Express applauds 20-year-old Bangladeshi sensation

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sun Jan 14, 2024 05:22 PM Last update on: Sun Jan 14, 2024 06:17 PM
Indian Express applauds 20-year-old Bangladeshi sensation
Photo: Collected

In a remarkable display of cross-cultural musical talent, 20-year-old Bangladeshi singer and influencer Ariyan Choudhary is making waves with his soul-stirring rendition of Anuv Jain's "Husn". The cover, shared on his official Instagram handle, has caught the attention of netizens and received praise from outlets like Indian Express.

Known for his melodious voice and versatile singing abilities across languages, Ariyan Choudhary, who goes by @ariyan_10 on Instagram, has become a sensation on the Internet. The young singer is recognised not only for his vocal prowess but also as a verified artiste on Spotify, with a substantial fan base, boasting over 1,000 monthly listeners.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Ariyan's rendition of Anuv Jain's "Husn" has created a buzz since its release earlier this month. The video showcases his seamless transition from singing the melody in Hindi to reimagining the chorus in Bengali, adding a unique touch to the emotional ballad about the nuances of love.

The video has amassed an impressive one million views and over 50,000 likes, a demonstration of the widespread appreciation for Ariyan's musical talent. The comments section is filled with remarks about the "goosebumps" induced by his singing, with many acknowledging his "hidden talent."

‘Hubba’ to release in Bangladesh on January 19
Read more

‘Hubba’ to release in Bangladesh on January 19

Indian Express, a prominent media outlet, has praised Ariyan Choudhary for his captivating rendition, acknowledging the emotional depth and authenticity he brings to the cover. This recognition adds another feather to the cap of the young Bangladeshi artiste who continues to enchant audiences globally.

 

Related topic:
Ariyan Choudharyanuv jain
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Anuv Jain's Dhaka concert confirmed 

Bangladesh holds a special place in my heart: Anuv Jain

Bangladesh holds a special place in my heart: Anuv Jain

Jubin, King or Darshan: who is coming to Dhaka?

Jubin, King or Darshan: who is coming to Dhaka?

Anuv Jain songs to add to your playlist

Anuv Jain songs to add to your playlist

Anuv Jain concert: Musicians deliver, organisers disappoint

রুহুল কবির রিজভী
|রাজনীতি

নির্বাচনের পর কৃত্রিম ফুর্তিতে মেতে থাকার চেষ্টা করছে ক্ষমতাসীনরা: রিজভী

তিনি বলেন, আওয়ামী লীগের পরাজিত দলীয় প্রার্থীরাও এই নির্বাচনকে প্রহসন ও তামাশার নির্বাচন বলে অভিহিত করেছে।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আমার প্রধান ফোকাস হবে অর্থনৈতিক কূটনীতি: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification