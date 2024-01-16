Elton John achieves EGOT status with Emmy win

Legendary musician Elton John secured himself an EGOT status after winning at the 2023 Emmy Awards for his live concert titled, "Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium". This achievement, announced during Monday night's telecast, adds an Emmy to his illustrious collection, which already includes Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

This Emmy-winning special, available on Disney+, documents Elton John's final North American performance as part of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. The tour, initially slated to conclude in 2021, faced postponements due to the pandemic, like many other global events.

As John is recovering from a knee operation and was unable to attend the ceremony, producer Ben Winston accepted the award on his behalf. Winston conveyed John's gratitude, stating, "He's absolutely fine, but he wanted to send his love and thanks to the Television Academy for this incredible award."

Reflecting on the historic win, Winston added, "We did know this was going to be historic because it was going to win a man who has created the soundtrack to all of our lives. He's done so much great for society, who is all of our heroes. We didn't know that it was going to win him an EGOT. "

In an official statement, Elton John expressed his humility, saying, "I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight." He acknowledged the journey filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of his fans worldwide. John emphasised the significance of the arts and their ability to bring joy to people's lives, extending gratitude to his supporters throughout his career.

Elton John now stands as the 19th individual to achieve EGOT status, following Viola Davis, who became the 18th EGOT winner last year with a Grammy win. John's impressive accolades include five Grammy Awards, an Oscar for Best Original Song in 1994, and a Tony Award in 2000 for his Aida score.

The exclusive EGOT club boasts iconic figures like Richard Rodgers, Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, Mel Brooks, Whoopi Goldberg, and John Legend, among others.