Dancing duo Shibli-Nipa to debut musical talent this Eid

Renowned dancing duo Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa, celebrated for their countless performances both locally and internationally, are set to surprise fans this Eid. Traditionally known for their lifelong dedication to the art of dances, this lively pair is now stepping onto the stage to mark their musical debut. For the first time, they will lend their voices to a special Eid song.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast a programme titled "Britter Baire" on the third day of Eid at 11am. This event features well-known individuals from diverse professions across the country, showcasing their favourite artistic talents beyond their professional spheres. As part of this special occasion, Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa have chosen to present a song.

Furthermore, Dalia Akhter, the former coach of the women's football team and now leading the men's handball team, is the host of "Britter Baire". This programme will also feature a police officer performing modern songs, a gynecologist playing the flute, and shooter Tasmayati Emma showcasing her dancing skills.

Additionally, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, BTV will broadcast the programme "Eid Anondo" for children and teenagers. The theme of the show is "Eid er Shomoy Anonde Bhashte Chai, Projapotir Moto Urhte Chai" (I want a joyous Eid, floating like a butterfly).

This event will feature a delightful blend of dance, song, magic performances, acrobatics, and a game show with audience participation. Presented by Arni and Brinto, and produced by Yasmin Akhtar and Mahedur Rahman, the programme will be aired on Eid day at 11:15pm.