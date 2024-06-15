Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 15, 2024 01:24 PM
Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 02:25 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Dancing duo Shibli-Nipa to debut musical talent this Eid

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Sat Jun 15, 2024 01:24 PM Last update on: Sat Jun 15, 2024 02:25 PM
Dancing duo Shibli-Nipa to debut musical talent this Eid
Photo: Collected

Renowned dancing duo Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa, celebrated for their countless performances both locally and internationally, are set to surprise fans this Eid. Traditionally known for their lifelong dedication to the art of dances, this lively pair is now stepping onto the stage to mark their musical debut. For the first time, they will lend their voices to a special Eid song.

On the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, Bangladesh Television (BTV) will broadcast a programme titled "Britter Baire" on the third day of Eid at 11am. This event features well-known individuals from diverse professions across the country, showcasing their favourite artistic talents beyond their professional spheres. As part of this special occasion, Shibli Mohammad and Shamim Ara Nipa have chosen to present a song.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Furthermore, Dalia Akhter, the former coach of the women's football team and now leading the men's handball team, is the host of "Britter Baire". This programme will also feature a police officer performing modern songs, a gynecologist playing the flute, and shooter Tasmayati Emma showcasing her dancing skills.

Hanif Sanket's 'Bebohar Bibhrat' to air on Eid day
Read more

Hanif Sanket's 'Bebohar Bibhrat' to air on Eid day

Additionally, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha, BTV will broadcast the programme "Eid Anondo" for children and teenagers. The theme of the show is "Eid er Shomoy Anonde Bhashte Chai, Projapotir Moto Urhte Chai" (I want a joyous Eid, floating like a butterfly). 

This event will feature a delightful blend of dance, song, magic performances, acrobatics, and a game show with audience participation. Presented by Arni and Brinto, and produced by Yasmin Akhtar and Mahedur Rahman, the programme will be aired on Eid day at 11:15pm.

Related topic:
Dancing duo Shibli-NipaShibli MohammadShamim Ara NipaEid-ul-AzhaBangladesh TelevisionBTVDalia AkhterBritter Baire
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Shibli-Nipa to charm audiences again

Shibli-Nipa to charm audiences again

1y ago

In fond memory of a pioneer in dance, Golam Mostofa Khan

1y ago
Eid rush: People suffer as highways clog up

Eid rush: People suffer as highways clog up

17h ago
Those who lack merit resort to criticism: Shakib Khan

Those who lack merit resort to criticism: Shakib Khan

1d ago
Yet another woeful birthday for Kumar Bishwajit

Yet another woeful birthday for Kumar Bishwajit

2w ago
হেলিকপ্টার
|অর্থনীতি

যানজট এড়াতে হেলিকপ্টারে স্বস্তি খুঁজছেন ধনীরা

সংশ্লিষ্টরা বলছেন, বিদেশ থেকে বাংলাদেশে ব্যবসা করতে আসা বিনিয়োগকারী ও ব্যবসায়ীদের প্রায়ই যানজটে পড়তে হয় বলে অনেকে ঢাকার বাইরে যেতে হেলিকপ্টারকেই বেছে নিচ্ছেন।

২৫ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেন্টমার্টিনে পণ্যসামগ্রী পোঁছালেও দুরবস্থা কাটেনি

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification