Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:47 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:55 AM

Most Viewed

Music
Music

‘Dads In The Park’ makes live show debut in Australia

Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:47 AM
Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:55 AM
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:47 AM Last update on: Mon Aug 11, 2025 09:55 AM
‘Dads In The Park’ makes live show debut in Australia
Photo: Collected

Indie band "Dads in the Park" made their Australian debut in style, delivering a high-energy performance at Adelaide's iconic Ed Castle.

Marking a new chapter for the band, the show drew an enthusiastic crowd that set the tone for what promises to be an exciting run of performances Down Under. They took to Facebook and Instagram to show their excitement: 

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

"First show in Australia and what a way to kick things off! New chapter, fresh energy and a crowd that brought the heat. Thank you for the love, Ed Castle. We're just getting started," the band shared on social media after the gig.

Formed in 2017, this dynamic two-member band comprises Ishmam Salim Chowdhury (vocals, lyrics) and Tajwar Ul Islam (guitar). The duo first crossed paths at BRAC University in 2014 and officially debuted with their single "Lullaby" in 2019.

SM Sultan
Read more

SM Sultan’s 101st birth anniversary celebrated with art, films and reflection

With this electrifying start, "Dads In The Park" have signaled that their Australian journey is only beginning, leaving fans eager for what's next.

Related topic:
Dads in the ParkAustralian debutAdelaideEd Castle
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

West Indies all out for 188 in first Test v Australia

1y ago

Cricket: Australia beat South Africa by 7 wickets

8y ago

Cricket: Khawaja, Smith take fight to South Africa

8y ago
‘Rishka Aid Concert’ draws massive crowd for flood relief

‘Rishka Aid Concert’ draws massive crowd for flood relief

11m ago

Cricket: Crisis-hit Australia make six changes

8y ago
|বাণিজ্য

টানা ৫ বছর ধরে রাষ্ট্রায়ত্ত চিনি কলগুলোর লোকসান ৫০০ কোটি টাকার বেশি

২০২২-২৩ অর্থবছরে লোকসান ছিল ৫৫৬ কোটি ৩৪ লাখ টাকা। সে তুলনায় গত অর্থবছরে লোকসান কিছুটা কম।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ইহুদিদের পবিত্র দেওয়ালে গণহত্যাবিরোধী গ্রাফিতি

২০ মিনিট আগে