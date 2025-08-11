‘Dads In The Park’ makes live show debut in Australia

Indie band "Dads in the Park" made their Australian debut in style, delivering a high-energy performance at Adelaide's iconic Ed Castle.

Marking a new chapter for the band, the show drew an enthusiastic crowd that set the tone for what promises to be an exciting run of performances Down Under. They took to Facebook and Instagram to show their excitement:

"First show in Australia and what a way to kick things off! New chapter, fresh energy and a crowd that brought the heat. Thank you for the love, Ed Castle. We're just getting started," the band shared on social media after the gig.

Formed in 2017, this dynamic two-member band comprises Ishmam Salim Chowdhury (vocals, lyrics) and Tajwar Ul Islam (guitar). The duo first crossed paths at BRAC University in 2014 and officially debuted with their single "Lullaby" in 2019.

With this electrifying start, "Dads In The Park" have signaled that their Australian journey is only beginning, leaving fans eager for what's next.