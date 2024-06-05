BTS’ RM earns first No. 1 on Billboard's Top Rap Albums chart

BTS leader RM has struck a chord with his solo project, achieving impressive success and securing his highest debut yet on the prestigious Billboard music charts.

Kim Namjoon, popularly known as RM, has unleashed his raw and expectation-braving mindset in his latest solo project, "Right Place, Wrong Person". This contemplative collection of 11 tracks, released on May 24, showcases RM's unique perspective. Billboard has recognised his well-deserved stardom, reflecting several career-high achievements across various music charts.

Achieving one of the most significant milestones in his solo career to date, the BTS leader's album "Right Place, Wrong Person" debuted at the top spot on this week's Top Rap Albums chart.

Despite delivering numerous rap verses on a plethora of BTS albums and his solo tracks, it was RM's second official full-length album that secured his first No. 1 ranking on this chart throughout his entire solo journey.

Additionally, "Right Place, Wrong Person", a significant commercial success, brought RM several new career highs. According to Billboard, his latest album also reached number five on the Billboard 200 chart. In 2022, his previous album, "Indigo", secured a place in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, achieving an even higher position at number three.

Moreover, Namjoon previously reached number two on the Alternative Digital Song Sales chart in 2017-18 after being featured on Fall Out Boy's "Champion". Now, two tracks from his latest solo project have marked his second and third career entries on the chart, with "Heaven" and "TT TT (Credit Roll)" debuting at number two and three, respectively. "Heaven" also claimed the number three spot on the Rock Digital Song Sales chart, making it his second entry on that chart after "Champion".

Furthermore, three tracks from RM's album, namely "Nuts", "Groin", and "Domodachi" featuring Little Simz, have secured positions on the World Digital Song Sales chart. These high-ranking tracks have expanded his collection of solo number ones, akin to collecting Pokémon.

Before his 2024 number one debut with "Nuts", RM had previously topped the World Digital Song Sales chart with "Winter Flower" featuring Younha (2010), "Don't" with eAeon (2021), "Sexy Nukim" featuring Balming Tiger, Omega Sapien, bj wnjn, and Mudd the Student (2022), and "Wild Flower" with Youjeen (2022).