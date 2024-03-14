Blackpink's Jisoo donates earnings from YouTube to NGO

Blackpink's Jisoo has fulfilled her promise by remaining dedicated to social causes. The K-pop idol had previously sworn to donate earnings from her newly launched YouTube channel to charity. Jisoo inaugurated the channel on her 28th birthday, January 3, 2023.

On March 12, 2024, the South Korean singer-actor announced Save the Children as her chosen charity. This UK-based international NGO is renowned for its efforts in improving the lives of children worldwide.

Since its debut in January 2023, Jisoo, also known as Kim Ji-soo's YouTube channel, has amassed an impressive 4.99 million subscribers. The revenue generated from channel views will support the children's mangrove project, which focuses on mangrove forest restoration in Vietnam's Ca Mau province.

In February 2024, the idol unveiled the official website of her agency, Blissoo. The mission statement on the website reads, "Blissoo is Jisoo's new label, a combination of Bliss, symbolising complete happiness, and Jisoo, an artiste whose charm unfolds like a precious gift. Transcending the boundaries of genres and fields, our mission is to share the happiness that Jisoo creates in her own unique way."

Jisoo recently marked her debut at the Dior's show during Paris Fashion Week 2024, stepping into her role as the luxury house's global brand ambassador. She is also preparing to return to the screen with the Zombie drama series "Influenza", where she stars alongside Park Jeong Min, Kim Joon Han, Kim Chan Hyung, and Lee Hak Joo.

The South Korean actress also has an upcoming movie titled "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint", which features Ahn Hyo-seop, Lee Min-ho, Chae Soo-bin, Nana, Shin Seung-ho, Jung Sung-il, Park Ho-san, and Choi Young-joon in pivotal roles.