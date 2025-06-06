Bedooin and Kaniz Suborna’s ‘Bhalobashi Onibaar’ to release today

Bangladeshi new age rock band Bedooin is gearing up to release their much-awaited single "Bhalobashi Onibaar", featuring the iconic voice of Kaniz Suborna. The song is scheduled to drop this Eid ul Azha at 7pm, with the music video premiering on Chaand Raat.

"Bhalobashi Onibaar" has been years in the making. While the lyrics, tune, and main vocals were recorded early on, the band held back the release, waiting for the perfect moment.

The heartfelt love song is penned by Armaan Shayer, with composition and music production overseen by Zamil Hossain Sazu. The track highlights dual male vocals from Armaan Shayer and Mohammad Noman, beautifully complemented by Kaniz Suborna's soothing voice.

The full Bedooin lineup is as following—Rafin Mahmud on bass, Rana Shafique on guitar, Shahnewaz Bhuiya Shamim on drums, and Abhjit Majumdar as rhythm consultant and drummer.

Formed in 1999, Bedooin is recognized as one of Bangladesh's pioneering new age rock bands. They rose to fame after participating in a popular reality show in 2007 and released their debut album in 2008 through G Series, mastered by Raef al Rafa. The album featured hits such as "Red T Shirt," "Aurthoheen," "Chaya Manob," and the cricket anthem "Gorje Otho Bangladesh." Despite changes in the lineup and a period focusing mainly on studio work, Bedooin has remained a key player in Bangladesh's rock scene with recent releases including "Shomoyer Onasristy," "Shurjota Beguni," and the popular music video "Kotota Bhalobashi."