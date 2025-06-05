Azam Khan lives on through music: 14 years since his passing

Azam Khan's musical legacy continues to resonate across generations, even fourteen years after his passing. Widely regarded as the pioneer of Bangladeshi pop music, the iconic singer-songwriter remains etched in the hearts of listeners through his powerful voice and timeless compositions.

Azam Khan, born Mahbubul Haque Khan, was the third among four brothers and three sisters. His father was Aftabuddin Ahmed and mother Zobeda Khatun. He completed his HSC from T&T College in 1970.

In 1971, inspired by his father, Azam Khan joined the Liberation War. At the training camps, his songs would inspire fellow freedom fighters.

Following the country's independence, Azam Khan chose music as his profession. His song "Eto Shundor Duniyae Keu Thakbe Na Re", broadcast on BTV in 1972, earned him widespread popularity, solidifying his status as a pop icon.

In 1973, he formed the band "Uccharon" with a group of friends. However, his journey with music began in childhood, influenced by his elder brother, renowned music director Alam Khan. Watching his brother sparked his own interest in music. Over his vibrant career, Azam Khan gifted audiences numerous beloved tracks.

Under the band "Uccharon", he released 16 solo albums and 25 duet or mixed albums. He also lent his voice to several film songs.

In 1981, at the age of 31, Azam Khan married Shaheda Begum. Together, they had two daughters—Ema Khan and Oroni Khan—and a son, Hridoy Khan.

Some of his most notable songs include "Kichhui Robe Na Re", "Char Kalema Shakkhi Debe", "Alal O Dulal", "Anamika", "Hariye Gechhe Re", "Bangladesh", "Ore Saleka, Ore Maleka", "Ashi Ashi Bole", "Ami Jare Chaire", and "Abhimani", among others.

In recognition of his contribution to music, Azam Khan was posthumously awarded the Ekushey Padak in 2019.

Azam Khan passed away on June 5, 2011, while on life support in hospital. Fourteen years since his passing, his popularity remains undiminished. The pop guru continues to live on through his songs, remaining a beloved artiste to this day.