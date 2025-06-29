Azam Khan’s iconic band 'Uccharon' returns after 14 years

After a 14-year hiatus, the legendary Bangladeshi band Uccharon, originally formed by pop pioneer Azam Khan, is set to make a comeback. The announcement was made by Azam Khan's daughter, Aroni Khan, during the "Guru Reloaded" event held on June 22 in Dhaka, commemorating the singer's death anniversary.

Uccharon was born in 1972 when Azam Khan, returning from the Liberation War, teamed up with friends Nilu, Sadek, and Mansoor. That same year, their performances of "Eto Shundor Duniay" and "Char Kalema Shakkhi Debe" on BTV catapulted both the band and Khan into national fame. Over the years, the band delivered numerous hits alongside Khan. However, following his death on June 5, 2011, the band ceased activity.

At the event organised by Khan's nephews, Arman Khan and Adnan Khan, Uccharon took the stage once again with its current lineup: Piaru Khan, Dulal, Kosek, Shipar, and Tuhin. The performance marked the band's official revival.

Speaking to the press, Aroni Khan said, "As a family, we've always wanted my father's music to live on. If no one sings his songs, how will the next generation know him?" She revealed plans to reform Uccharon and possibly join the effort herself. "I once dreamed of entering music with my father. Although that couldn't happen, I'm stepping in with his songs now. Through Uccharon, we aim to reintroduce his music to the world."

She also hinted at an upcoming press conference to unveil Uccharon's new direction and future plans.

Reflecting emotionally, Aroni added, "My father fought in the war, shed blood, and freed this country. He sang for the people, and his lyrics came from their lives. He won people's hearts through music. He received the Ekushey Padak and the Independence Award, but posthumously. It still hurts that he couldn't receive them while alive. That would've made us twice as happy."