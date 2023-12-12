Bassbaba Sumon undergoes surgery again

Bassbaba Sumon has been battling cancer for a long while now. The frontman of the popular band Aurthohin, Saidus Salehin Khaled Sumon, popularly known as Bassbaba, returned to music after undergoing long-term treatment, which is still an ongoing process.

A month ago, he went to Bangkok for a routine checkup, where doctors diagnosed issues in his eyes. As a result, he underwent surgery for both of his eyes.

In an interview with Prothom Alo, the musician shared his health update. "I am still in Bangkok. I came here for spine injections and physiotherapy. Routine checkups were ongoing. Suddenly, some issues were noticed in my eyes during the medical examination. Later, I discussed it with the doctors. They advised me to undergo surgery."

He further affirmed the surgery went well, and he is doing fine. However, the doctors have suggested he rest so that his health recovers rapidly.

"If everything goes well, perhaps I will return to the country soon. During this prolonged period, devotees and colleagues who have supported me have my gratitude," he said. Further adding the singer said, "Please don't worry about me. I have returned to singing. When I come back to the country, I will bring new songs. I seek everyone's blessings."

A few years ago, two tumors were diagnosed in the body of Bassbaba Sumon. Later, it was revealed that Sumon was suffering from cancer. Since the cancer was detected at an early stage, he successfully recovered through treatment.

In 2017, after receiving medical treatment, he was returning from a hospital in Bangkok, when a car suddenly hit him. The accident caused damage to his spinal cord. Subsequently, he had to undergo further treatment. After extensive treatment for both cancer and spinal cord injuries, Sumon returned to the country in 2021.

Within a few days of returning, he came up with a new solo song. The song, titled "Boyosh Holo Amar", is written and composed by himself. It encapsulates various experiences from the days of illness. This single garnered immense love and support from his fans. Later, he became engrossed in his musical endeavours, even performing in concerts.