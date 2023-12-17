Music
AFP
Sun Dec 17, 2023 10:39 AM
Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 10:48 AM

Most Viewed

Music

Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess

AFP
Sun Dec 17, 2023 10:39 AM Last update on: Sun Dec 17, 2023 10:48 AM
Australian rockers AC/DC mourn original drummer Colin Burgess
Photo: Taken from Twitter

Australian rockers AC/DC are mourning the band's original drummer Colin Burgess, who has died aged 77, the group said on social media.

"Very sad to hear of the passing of Colin Burgess," AC/DC wrote on Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook late Saturday.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

 

"He was our first drummer and a very respected musician. Happy memories, rock in peace Colin."

The posts did not disclose the cause of death.

Burgess was a founding member of the group, best known for the 1979 hit "Highway to Hell" and 1980 album "Back in Black", alongside original singer Dave Evans, bass player Larry Van Kriedt plus guitar-playing brothers Angus and Malcolm Young. 

AC/DC formed in 1973, but Burgess left the following year, and was eventually replaced by the band's present drummer Phil Rudd.

Eminent singer Anup Ghoshal no more
Read more

Eminent singer Anup Ghoshal no more

Burgess also founded the rock band The Masters Apprentices, who were inducted into the Australian music industry's Hall of Fame in 1998.

 

Related topic:
AC/DCdrummerColin Burgess
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Rush drummer Neil Peart mentions his retirement

Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose to join AC/DC for tour

Rock legends salute Malcolm Young on AC/DC founder's death

Rock legends salute Malcolm Young on AC/DC founder's death

AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young dies

Legendary AC/DC drummer sentenced to house detention

অভিবাসনপ্রত্যাশীর মৃত্যু
|আন্তর্জাতিক

ভূমধ্যসাগরে নৌকা ডুবে শিশু-নারীসহ অন্তত ৬১ অভিবাসনপ্রত্যাশীর মৃত্যু

নৌকাটিতে শিশু ও নারীসহ নাইজেরিয়া, গাম্বিয়া ও আফ্রিকার অন্যান্য দেশের নাগরিক ছিলেন। এ ঘটনায় অন্তত ২৫ জনকে উদ্ধার করে তাদেরকে লিবিয়ার আশ্রয়কেন্দ্রে রাখা হয়েছে।

২৮ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

মুক্তিযুদ্ধে ‘সিরিজ গণহত্যা’

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification