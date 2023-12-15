Eminent singer Anup Ghoshal no more

Eminent singer and former Trinamool Congress member Anup Ghoshal passed away. At the time of his death, he was 78 years old.

Today, at 1:30 pm, the singer breathed his last at a private hospital in South Kolkata. According to Indian media agencies, the musician had been admitted at the hospital and was under treatment for an extended period due to old-age complications. However, the doctors confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

The news of his demise has only elicited grief, expressed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She wrote, "With the passing of Anup Ghoshal, the world of music has incurred an irreparable loss. I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and admirers of Anup Ghoshal."

Anup Ghoshal voiced in Satyajit Ray's films like "Gupi Gayen Bagha Bayen" and "Hirak Rajar Deshe".

From a young age, he was associated with music. It is said that his mother, Labanya Ghoshal, was his biggest inspiration in life.

Primarily acclaimed for his Nazrul Geeti and Shyama Sangeet renditions, he earned immense praise in the world of music. Apart from that, he showcased his musical talent in films of various languages, including Bengali and Hindi.

In the film "Sagina Mahato" directed by Tarun Majumdar, his songs are still remembered by the audience. The song "Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi" from the movie "Masoom" has left an unforgettable mark as well. Besides Bengali and Hindi songs, he has also lent his voice to songs in Bhojpuri and Assamese languages.

In 2011, the West Bengal government honoured Anup Ghoshal with the 'Nazrul Smriti Puraskar', and in 2013, he received the 'Sangeet Mahasamman' (Music Lifetime Achievement Award).