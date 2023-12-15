Music
Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Dec 15, 2023 07:16 PM
Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 07:29 PM

Most Viewed

Music

Eminent singer Anup Ghoshal no more

Arts & Entertainment Desk
Fri Dec 15, 2023 07:16 PM Last update on: Fri Dec 15, 2023 07:29 PM
Eminent singer Anup Ghoshal no more
Anup Ghoshal Photo: Collected

Eminent singer and former Trinamool Congress member Anup Ghoshal passed away. At the time of his death, he was 78 years old.

Today, at 1:30 pm, the singer breathed his last at a private hospital in South Kolkata. According to Indian media agencies, the musician had been admitted at the hospital and was under treatment for an extended period due to old-age complications. However, the doctors confirmed that he suffered a heart attack.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The news of his demise has only elicited grief, expressed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She wrote, "With the passing of Anup Ghoshal, the world of music has incurred an irreparable loss. I extend heartfelt condolences to the family, relatives, and admirers of Anup Ghoshal."

Actor Sohel Rana recalls heroic days of Liberation War
Read more

Actor Sohel Rana recalls heroic days of Liberation War

Anup Ghoshal voiced in Satyajit Ray's films like "Gupi Gayen Bagha Bayen" and "Hirak Rajar Deshe".

From a young age, he was associated with music. It is said that his mother, Labanya Ghoshal, was his biggest inspiration in life.

Primarily acclaimed for his Nazrul Geeti and Shyama Sangeet renditions, he earned immense praise in the world of music. Apart from that, he showcased his musical talent in films of various languages, including Bengali and Hindi.

In the film "Sagina Mahato" directed by Tarun Majumdar, his songs are still remembered by the audience. The song "Tujhse Naraaz Nahin Zindagi" from the movie "Masoom" has left an unforgettable mark as well. Besides Bengali and Hindi songs, he has also lent his voice to songs in Bhojpuri and Assamese languages.

In 2011, the West Bengal government honoured Anup Ghoshal with the 'Nazrul Smriti Puraskar', and in 2013, he received the 'Sangeet Mahasamman' (Music Lifetime Achievement Award).

 

Related topic:
Eminent singer Anup Ghoshal no moresinger
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Bryan Adams goes retro with 'Get Up' album

A new book revisits guitar legend Niloy Das

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Kohli bowls over fans with rendition of Lata's song

Christina Grimmie

Former Voice contestant Christina Grimmie shot dead in Orlando

এয়ারবাস
|এয়ারলাইনস ও অন্যান্য

অর্থ ঘাটতি, তবুও দামি এয়ারবাস কিনতে রাজি বিমান

বিমানের মোট বকেয়া ঋণ প্রায় ৮ হাজার ৫৩৪ কোটি টাকা। এর মধ্যে ৬০ শতাংশের বেশি ঋণ উড়োজাহাজ কেনার, যা এখনো পরিশোধ করা হয়নি।

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
|ক্রিকেট

মারুফ-আরিফুলের নৈপুণ্যে ভারতকে হারিয়ে ফাইনালে বাংলাদেশের যুবারা

৪০ মিনিট আগে
push notification