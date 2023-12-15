Actor Sohel Rana recalls heroic days of Liberation War

Sohel Rana, the celebrated actor of the golden era and a valiant freedom fighter, recently shared his vivid memories of the 1971 Liberation War, highlighting the fear, bravery, and overwhelming joy of victory. In an exclusive interview with The Daily Star, Rana reflected on his role as a student leader, his involvement in politics influenced by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and his experiences on the battlefield.

During his student days at Dhaka University, Rana resided at Iqbal Hall and established a close connection with Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Recounting those times, he said, "I was involved in student politics at that time. I used to stay at Iqbal Hall of Dhaka University. Bangabandhu's ideals influenced my political involvement." He vividly remembered the moment when the war broke out, and he decided to join the fight for independence.

Photo: Collected

Rana's journey took him to Keraniganj on the other side of the river during the war, where he underwent training. He shared insights into the challenging days, saying, "Going to the battlefield during the war meant fighting with the enemy to achieve the main goal. The thought was to hoist a flag, and the country will be independent - this idea always worked."

Recalling the intense moments, the veteran actor spoke of the essential cooperation amongst freedom fighters and the sacrifices made. "Every moment fearing death. Fearing death at any time. The fear of dying at any moment. The Pakistani military surrounded us at any time - all these things were in mind. Despite all this, I stood up bravely. I fought with immense courage."

After the liberation of Bangladesh, there was no respite for about one and a half years. The transition to normalcy took time, and memories of various incidents of Victory Day flashed before Rana's eyes. He emphasised the support received from many unknown individuals during those challenging times.

Rana expressed his gratitude to the seven crore Bengalis who fought for the country, underscoring the betrayal of a few traitors who collaborated with the enemy. The actor acknowledged that victory brought immense joy but also acknowledged the toll it took on the lives of some who did not survive.

As December 16, 1971, approached, Rana vividly remembered the growing confidence and courage among the freedom fighters. The awaited victory finally arrived, and Rana described the overwhelming joy that followed. "The joy of victory was the biggest joy in life. The moment of victory was the most memorable moment in life."

Celebrations ensued, with Rana personally expressing his joy by firing a sten gun and joining hands with collaborators. He returned to Dhaka with the victory flag, an indelible memory etched in his heart. The actor emphasised the profound impact of achieving such a monumental victory, stating, "What else can happen in life after achieving such a great victory? That is what I got that day."

As Rana revisited Iqbal Hall in Dhaka, where he first entered after the victory, he stood still for a long time, reflecting on the words of his comrades and the sacrifices made during those historic days. For the veteran actor, the victory of 1971 remains the greatest pride of being a Bengali.