Tropa Majumdar plays freedom fighter in ‘Tahar Shondhane’

On the occasion of Victory Day (December 16), the special drama titled "Tahar Shondhane" will be aired on BTV.

It was written and directed by Akram Khan, while Mohammad Nasir Uddin produced the fiction.

It features performances by Tropa Majumdar, Tanay Biswas, Arman Parvez Murad, Sheikh Swapna, Akram Khan, and Adrita, amongst many others.

The plot revolves around the search for Farhad, a freedom fighter who is settled abroad. Every year, he returns to Bangladesh to find his lost love, whom he got separated during the Liberation War. Meanwhile, Rakib, an emerging filmmaker, along with his friend Shyamonti, becomes a part of Farhad's pursuit.

A scene from the tele-fiction 'Tahar Shondhane'.

Shyamonti's elder aunt is the brave freedom fighter Deepali, who lost her leg during the war and spent her life in a wheelchair. She often recalls the memories of the horrific incident and is also waiting for her lost love, Farhad.

The plot is all about if they reunite and how. The drama will be aired on Saturday (December 16) at 9 pm on the channel.