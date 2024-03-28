Atif Aslam to return to Bangladesh after 11 years

After conquering Bollywood audiences with his iconic songs, Atif Aslam is now gearing up to enthrall fans in Bangladesh with a much-anticipated concert. The "Pehli Nazar Mein" singer has officially confirmed the news via a post shared on his Facebook page, announcing his upcoming visit to Bangladesh.

He shared a brief video with the caption, "Bangladesh, Let's vibe together soon," sparking excitement amongst Bangladeshi fans.

While the exact dates for his concert in Bangladesh are yet to be announced, fans are already buzzing with excitement at the prospect of witnessing Atif Aslam's electrifying performance live.

Earlier, he visited Bangladesh during the opening ceremony of the BPL in 2013, and thus, fans are eager to see him return after 11 years.

Coincidentally, this year marks Atif Aslam's 20th anniversary in the music industry. Known for hits like "Tere Sang Yaara", Atif Aslam is a global sensation celebrated for his spectacular performances worldwide, consistently surpassing expectations, particularly in live concerts.

Amongst his repertoire of chart-toppers are timeless classics, such as "Adaat," "Woh Lamhe," and "Tere Bin," which have further cemented his status as a music icon.