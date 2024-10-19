Artcell rocks the US with 25th anniversary tour

In line with celebrating 25 years in the music scene, Bangladesh's iconic rock band Artcell is making waves across the United States. Today they'll bring their high-energy performance to Denver, already causing a stir among fans as part of their anniversary tour.

Artcell kicked off their US tour on September 7 with a concert at Purdue University in Indiana. Following that, the band performed in Virginia on September 22 and in Los Angeles on September 27.

They continued their musical journey in Dallas and Houston on October 5 and 11, respectively, before playing to a packed audience in Philadelphia on October 14. Now, George Lincoln D'Costa, Kazi Faisal Ahmed, and the rest of the band are gearing up to electrify Denver.

Speaking to a local media outlet from the US, lead guitarist Kazi Faisal Ahmed shared the band's excitement, "We've already done seven shows here, and the response has been mind-blowing. Every venue has been packed with fans, and the love we are receiving is beyond anything we expected. It's truly overwhelming. This is our first time performing in the US, and we never imagined such a warm welcome on our debut tour here."

Faisal added that due to popular demand, Artcell will perform another concert in Virginia on October 23. The tour will conclude with a final show in New York on October 26, after which the band is set to return to Bangladesh on October 29.

Artcell, formed in 1999 by a group of young musicians, quickly became one of Bangladesh's leading rock bands. Their second album, "Oniket Prantor," released in 2006, became a rock anthem in Bangladesh's music arena.

After a 17-year hiatus, the band released their third album "Otritio" on February 23, 2023. Known for their electrifying stage presence and loyal fan base, Artcell continues to be a defining force in the music scene.