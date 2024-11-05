Andrew Kishore’s family fights for royalties

Andrew Kishore, fondly remembered as the "Playback King" of Bengali cinema, lent his voice to countless beloved songs throughout his career, many of which remain fan favourites. Yet, his family reveals a painful truth—despite the enduring popularity of his songs, they have yet to receive any royalties from his extensive filmography.

On Kishore's birthday yesterday, his wife, Lipika Andrew, publicly shared their frustration with this situation, speaking to Kaler Kantho. "My husband sang primarily for films, but we haven't received royalties for those songs despite our claims," she stated. "We only receive royalties for a few audio-recorded tracks. With the Copyright Act of 2023 now in effect, I urge companies to comply with the law and ensure we get the royalties we are rightfully owed."

The Copyright Act of 2023 mandates fair compensation for artistes, but the unique structure of film song contracts adds complexity to the issue. Zafar Raza Chowdhury, former registrar of the Copyright Office, explained, "Film songs fall under commercial rights, where ownership typically remains with the producer. Historically, the Copyright Act of 2000 granted producers full rights to film songs." However, he noted, that the law has been revised due to digital platform growth and artists' appeals.

When asked if Andrew Kishore's family might receive compensation under the new law, Chowdhury clarified, "Since Kishore's songs were recorded before the 2023 amendment, royalties wouldn't automatically apply. However, the family could potentially claim them by filing a High Court petition."