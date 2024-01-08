‘Show ink mark to get ration card’

There are 27,301 voters in the Korail slum of Dhaka-17 constituency.

At the constituency's BTCL Colony polling ground (centre for male voters), 15 percent votes were cast in four hours since 8:00am. The figure was 11 percent for Banani Model School (centre for women voters) during this period.

Talking to some voters at the centres, this correspondent learned that Awami League leaders are bringing them in by promising them civic facilities.

"We were told to come and show ink on our hands. Only then our ration card will be renewed, otherwise not. Those without a card will be given one if they can show the voting marks on their fingers," said a resident of the slum, preferring anonymity.

Many voters of the slum were seen roaming around the Banani Model School centre for a long time. Asked the reason, a voter said, "They came to our doors, moving from house to house, asking us to vote."

"There are seven voters in my family but we don't have a preferred candidate for the seat. But they came to us asking for votes. So we came here," said a resident of Jamaibazar in Korail slum.

"They said we live in slums on government-owned lands and enjoy benefits provided by them. It's not right to do so if we don't vote. I came to the centre due to this pressure but did not vote as I did not find a preferable candidate. I came back home," said another slum dweller.

Following surveys, it was found that 14,290 voters of the total 27,301 currently live at the slum while the others shifted elsewhere, said Maulana Abdus Sobhan, president of Korail Slum Development Committee and vice-president of 19 ward Awami League.

"We are urging those 14,000 voters to exercise their civic rights. We are just urging them to visit the centres and vote for any candidate they prefer, regardless of what symbol they bear," he added.