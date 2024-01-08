National Election 2024
UNB, Dhaka
Mon Jan 8, 2024 05:26 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 8, 2024 05:30 PM

Russia congratulates PM Hasina on election victory

Sheikh Hasina asks AL men not to bring out victory processions
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. File photo

Russia today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.

Alexander Mantytsky, Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh, was received by Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, at her the Gono Bhaban.

Mantytsky congratulated her on the party's victory in the 12th parliamentary election held yesterday.

He expressed hope for further cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh, and outlined promising areas of bilateral partnership.

