Russia congratulates PM Hasina on election victory
Russia today congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on her election victory.
Alexander Mantytsky, Ambassador of Russia to Bangladesh, was received by Sheikh Hasina, also Awami League president, at her the Gono Bhaban.
Mantytsky congratulated her on the party's victory in the 12th parliamentary election held yesterday.
He expressed hope for further cooperation between Russia and Bangladesh, and outlined promising areas of bilateral partnership.
