Reserved Seats For Women: AL wants new faces in JS, not ex-MPs

The ruling Awami League is considering barring former lawmakers from running for the women's reserved seats in this parliament to allow new faces in the Jatiya Sangsad, said party sources.

The sources also said the nomination-seekers were informed of the decision by the party's high command during separate meetings with the AL president and general secretary.

The AL wants fresh faces to fill the reserved seats for women in the 12th national parliament and former MPs are unlikely to be chosen, said party insiders.

"But for a few lawmakers, there might be an exception," an AL central leader told The Daily Star, requesting anonymity.

On Thursday, AL President Sheikh Hasina held a meeting with the aspirants at the Gono Bhaban, where at least 30 female leaders spoke, expressing their desire to get the nomination.

Meanwhile, the party chief conveyed her interest in giving new candidates a chance to compete for the women's reserved seats.

When a member of the reserved seats for women in the 11th parliament rose to speak, Hasina said, "You were an MP last time. Why are you seeking nomination again? Sit down."

The next day, AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader met the aspirants at the party president's political office in Dhanmondi.

There, Khaleda Khanom, a member of the reserved seats from Jhenaidah in the previous parliament, drew Quader's attention.

To her, Quader said, "Weren't you in the last parliament? So, this time give others a chance. But, don't worry, if the leader wants she may consider you," two meeting attendees quoted Quader as saying.

When another leader asked if she would get a nomination, he in turn asked whether any central leader promised her a seat.

As she replied negatively, Quader said, "Then why did you ask this question?"

At that, the female leader said, "If I could know in advance, then there would be no need to spend money."

AL Organising Secretary BM Mozammel Haque and Executive Member Sahabuddin Farazi, among other central leaders, were present at Friday's meeting.

Leaders of AL front organisations, including the Jubo Mahila League and the Mahila Awami League, were also present.

The Awami League won 223 constituencies in the January 7 election and will get at least 37 seats reserved for women. The party had a total of 43 lawmakers in the reserved seats for women in the 11th parliament.

The election commission is expected to announce the election schedule for women's reserved seats in early February. After that, the AL will begin selling nomination forms, followed by a meeting of the party's parliamentary nomination board.