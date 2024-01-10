Post-polls violence continues

AL activist hacked to death, another stabbed

An Awami League activist was hacked to death, another suffered stab injuries and two union parishad chairmen were assaulted in post-poll violence in three districts yesterday and Monday night.

Besides, independent lawmaker-elect Abdul Latif Siddique and his supporters blocked a highway in Tangail for around two hours yesterday, demanding release of their fellows, who had been detained over violence.

In Jhenidah, a supporter of defeated AL candidate for Jhenaidah-2 Tahjib Alom Siddique was hacked to death by criminals in the district town's Ghoshpara area yesterday evening.

The deceased was Barun Ghosh, 42.

"Barun went out of home to have tea. At that time, some people attacked him and stabbed him. His hands and legs were severed from the body," said victim's elder brother Arun Kumar Ghosh.

"As Barun worked for the Awami League candidate, he often got threats from the supporters of independent candidate," alleged Arun.

Contacted, Tahjib confirmed that Barun was his follower.

"I heard of the killing a few minutes ago. I cannot say immediately who killed Barun," he told The Daily Star around 8:00pm.

However, independent Nasser Shahrear Zahedee, who won in this constituency, could not be contacted over phone for comments.

Shahin Uddin, officer-in-charge of Jhenaidah Sadar Police Station, "An activist of Awami League was hacked to death by criminals around 7:00pm. We cannot say anything more about the murder immediately. We are investigating it."

In Pirojpur, a youth suffered stab injuries as the followers of AL lawmaker-elect for Pirojpur-1 SM Rezaul Karim and defeated independent AKMA Awal clashed at Nazirpur upazila on Monday night.

Injured Laiju Sheikh, 30, of Raghunathpur village, is a supporter of Rezaul, said locals.

The clash ensued when supporters of Rezaul attacked the houses of Awal's followers at the village around 8:30pm, said witnesses.

Awal's follower Shanto Khan, also a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League, alleged that they came under attack first by some 30-40 supporters of the AL nominee.

However, Babul Khan, a close aide to Rezaul, denied the allegation and said their rivals attacked them first and stabbed Laiju indiscriminately.

Laiju's father Moslem Sheikh filed a case accusing 30 people in connection with the incident, and police arrested two of them, said Md Ziauddin, inspector of Nazirpur Police Station.

Two union parishad chairmen were assaulted allegedly by the supporters of AL lawmaker-elect for Rajshahi-1 Omor Faruk Chowdhury for working against him in the polls.

Nizamuddin Babu, chairman of Talondo union of Tanore upazila, alleged that some 12 men of Omar Faruk attacked him in Tanore Bazar yesterday noon. He filed a case in the afternoon.

One was arrested in this connection, said Abdur Rahim, OC of Tanore Police Station.

In another incident, Mashidul Gani Masud, chairman of Godagari Union Parishad of Godagari upazila, came under attack in Rajshahi city on Monday night.

"I tried to lodge a case with Boalia Police Station in the city. But police recorded it as a general diary," he alleged.

Contacted, Humayun Kabir, OC of the police station, said, "The incident was not as big for filing a case. Besides, the complainant wanted to record a GD, not a case".

Omor Faruk said the incidents occurred as local leaders are feuding with each other over their personal enmity.

"The attacks are not connected to me. I asked all sides to show patience and work together.

He said he was not aware of the attack on Babu, but when Masud was attacked, he went out of office and settled the matter.

In Tangail-4 constituency, independent lawmaker-elect Abdul Latif Siddique, along with several hundreds of his supporters, blocked the Tangail-Mymensingh highway for around two hours yesterday, demanding release of his six supporters, who were detained over attacking their rivals on Monday night.

Four of the six detainees were released, said Md Sharfuddin, additional superintendent of Tangail police.

Meanwhile, two defeated AL candidates in Tangail yesterday alleged that their rivals have unleased terror in their respective areas after winning in the polls.

Mamunur Rashid Mamun of Tangail-5 and Kamrul Hasan Khan of Tangail-3 yesterday made the allegations at separate press conferences in Tangail Press Club yesterday.

However, neither independent lawmaker-elects of Tangail-5 Sanowar Hussain and Tangail-3 Amanur Rahman Khan Rana could be contacted over phone for comments.

In Barishal, at least 72 people, who were injured in post-poll violence, were to Barishal Sher-e Bangla Medical College Hospital, said Saiful Islam, director of the hospital.

[Our correspondents from respective districts contributed to this report.]