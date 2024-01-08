Polls largely ‘free and fair’

Say some foreign observers

A section of the foreign observers yesterday said the polls were by and large held in a free and fair manner, but lamented the boycott of the major opposition BNP and the electoral violence.

The election observers from India, China, Russia, Japan, Nigeria, Gambia, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, the Organisation for Islamic Cooperation, the Arab Parliament and the African Electoral Alliance particularly lauded the election process and arrangements for voting in some 44,000 polling stations for 120 million voters.

They came to Bangladesh to observe the polls at the invitation of the Election Commission. The foreign ministry has provided logistic support for them to visit the polling centres in and outside Dhaka.

The EU's four-member Election Expert Mission, the five-member joint technical assessment team of the International Republic Institute and National Democratic Institute, and the Commonwealth's election observers are yet to issue any statement.

"We wish to recognise and commend the excellent work of the Bangladesh Election Commission in marshalling all the institutions of the state and delivering a free, fair and successful election," said Canadian MP Chandra Arya.

He said he did not find any voters were being prevented from voting, and that the election procedures were quite efficient.

Asked how he assesses the boycott by the opposition BNP and the low turnout of voters, Arya said: "Boycott is a tactical or strategic decision by a political party and that he could not comment on it."

Referring to the 43 percent turnout of voters in a provincial election in Canada two years before, he said there was no complaint.

Bangladesh has the shortest voting hour in the world, said Jim Bates, co-founder and executive director of the United States-Bangladesh Friendship Group.

"Therefore, the question of voting turnout is out of context. Most countries in the world vote for more hours. In some US states, voting takes place for a month," he added.

The electoral process is very impressive, said Paulo Casaca, executive director at the South Asian Democratic Forum.

"The women and less educated people voted in good numbers, which was great to see."

Participation by the opposition party in the polls would have made the elections more festive.

He said he was saddened by the violence that claimed several lives in the electoral violence. He was also sad that there was no consensus among the political parties as that would have ensured full participation.