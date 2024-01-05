Peaceful election expected: FS tells foreign media

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen today said Bangladesh expects Sunday's general election to be held in a peaceful manner.

"As per the confidence expressed by the law-enforcing agencies, we are expecting the coming election to be peaceful with less violence," he said.

The foreign secretary was speaking at a reception at the state guest house Jamuna this evening in honour of the foreign media personalities who are visiting Bangladesh to cover the polls.

Masud also said that Bangladesh as a nation is striving to achieve the global threshold in democratic practices.

"We seek support from our friends across the globe including you in our efforts," he told the guests.

Bangladesh hopes that alongside its economic strides, it will also succeed in building a democratic society which the future generations will take pride in, he said.

"I also hope that you will be able to observe a free and fair elections for which we all are working very hard," he said.

Even in matured western democracies, cracks are surfacing in recent times, he said.

"It has, therefore, been growingly felt that no political system is perfect and no democracy is mature in that sense," he said.

The foreign secretary said the government believes that respect for the constitutional provisions, building democratic institutions, and ensuring the unhindered exercise of voting rights are the keys to establish the norms and practices of human rights.

"Despite the one-point unconstitutional demand of some opposition parties, the government is firmly committed to conduct a free, fair, and peaceful general election with people's participation as per the constitution," he said.

Masud said the government has ensured the full freedom of the Election Commission.

Under its constitutional obligations, the foreign secretary said, the government actively promotes the growth of print, electronic, and online media, and safeguards the independence of media as an essential precondition for democratic consolidation.

"The government does not arbitrarily impose any restrictions or limitations on the press nor interfere in their operations or management", he said.

Currently, there are around 3,195 print media and 103 electronic media outlets in the country. Among the 49 TV channels, 45 are privately owned and operated. There are also 22 FM radio stations and 18 community radio stations, he mentioned.