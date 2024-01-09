‘King’s parties’ super flop

Four newly-formed ones couldn’t bag a single seat in national election

None of the four newly-formed parties, known as the "King's parties," could manage to secure a single seat in the parliamentary elections.

The parties are Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM), and Bangladesh Congress.

A total of 135 candidates of Trinamool BNP, including its chairman Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, and Secretary General Advocate Taimur Alam Khandaker, took part in the elections.

Shamsher became third in the Sylhet-6 constituency by securing 10,936 votes, while Awami League pick Nurul Islam Nahid, a former education minister, secured victory in the constituency by bagging 58,126 votes.

In the Narayanganj-1 constituency, Taimur Alam Khandaker lost his deposit money by getting only 3,190 votes. As per the EC rule, a candidate must get 12.5 percent of the total cast votes to get back the security deposit.

Awami League candidate Gazi Golam Dastagir Gazi won the seat by securing 1,56,483 votes.

Meanwhile, another lesser-known party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement, announced candidacies in 82 constituencies.

Its acting Chairman Shah Muhammad Abu Zafar became third in the Faridpur-1 constituency, getting 22,465 votes. The AL pick Abdur Rahman, also a presidium member of the party, won in the constituency by securing 123,331 votes.

Another party named Bangladesh Supreme Party fielded 79 candidates.

The party's chairman Syed Saifuddin Ahmad Maijbandari took part in the election from Chattogram-2 constituency. He lost his deposit money by getting only 3,138 votes, while AL candidate Khadizatul Anwar Sony secured the victory by bagging 1,01,078 votes.

A total of 96 candidates from the Bangladesh Congress contested in the polls, with most of them losing their deposit money.