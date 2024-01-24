Jatiya Sangsad: Lobbying intense for reserved seats

The reserved seats for women in the 12th national parliament are all up for grabs, and a large number of women – from former MPs to even movie stars – have been seeking a spot on the Awami League's list of potential nominees.

Many have been trying to get the attention of AL President Sheikh Hasina by showing up at different events at the Gono Bhaban and her Dhanmondi office. They are also visiting the residences of influential AL leaders.

Female leaders, who were initially nominated but made to withdraw from the race due to seat-sharing arrangements, will be given priority, AL sources said.

Some party candidates who lost in the January 7 election have also been lobbying.

Former lawmaker Momtaz Begum, who lost in the polls for Manikganj-2, has been vying for the party's nomination for reserved seats, AL insiders said. She was a reserved seat MP in the ninth parliament.

Sanjida Khanam and Meher Afroze Chumki, who lost in the election for Dhaka-4 and Gazipur-5 constituencies respectively, are also in the race.

Shammi Ahmed, international affairs' secretary of Awami League, too has been lobbying for a spot on the nominees' list.

She was a party candidate for the national polls for Barishal-4, but her candidature was scrapped by the Election Commission due to dual citizenship.

Meanwhile, some partners of the AL-led 14-party alliance, with whom the party did not share any seat, have been "seeking blessings" from AL high-ups to get a nomination, according to party sources.

On the other hand, some influential leaders of the 14-party components have been lobbying for their wives to be nominated by the AL.

The wives of Rashed Khan Menon, president of Bangladesh Workers Party, and Hasanul Haq Inu, president and Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, were both MPs for reserved seats in the 11th parliament.

Menon and Inu are both lobbying for their wives this time too, AL insiders said.

According to some AL policymakers, women who rose from the grassroots to be involved in central Awami League politics will be evaluated for the nominations, while family members of deceased AL leaders and ministers, who are involved in politics, are also likely to be nominated.

At the same time, the ruling party will consider some prominent people including actors, businesspersons and social workers, for the reserved seats.

Besides, the AL may also nominate members of AL-led 14-party alliance, whose leaders did not get the expected victory in the election and have low representation in the parliament.

Those vying for spots from AL and its front bodies are AL presidium member Syeda Zebunneza Haque; the party's Agriculture and Cooperative Affairs Secretary Faridunnahar Laili; central committee members Tarana Halim, Sanjida Khanam, Marina Jahan; Mahila AL President Meher Afroz Chumki; its General Secretary Shabnam Jahan Sheila; late Sylhet Mayor Badruddin Ahmad Kamran's wife Asma Kamran; Jubo Mahila League founding president Nazma Akhter; and its General Secretary Apu Ukil.

The names of central Jubo Mahila League leader Kuheli Quddus, who is the daughter of late MP Abdul Quddus; member of AL's international affairs sub-committee Nehrin Mostafa Dishi; and Shawon Mahmud, daughter of martyred intellectual Altaf Mahmud, are also being discussed.

Meanwhile, actors Apu Biswas, Nipun Akhtar, Rokeya Prachi, Tareen Jahan, Tanveen Sweety and other popular faces are on the list of nominees.

Speaking to The Daily Star, AL Joint General Secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim said, "Those who are devoted to the party and served it during its rough patches would be prioritised.

"Also, popular figures from different sections of the society, including actors, entrepreneurs, and daughters of deceased Awami League leaders, will also be considered for nomination."

According to the Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seats) Election Act, the 50 reserved seats are distributed proportionally among the winning parties or coalitions in the general election. Typically, a party or coalition receives one reserved seat for every six seats won.

Awami League won in 223 constituencies and they will get at least 37 seats. There are 62 independent lawmakers and if they all form a non-party coalition, they will get at least 10 seats.