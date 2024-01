Awami League President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will cast her vote at Dhaka City College polling centre this morning.

PM's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas confirmed the matter to BSS.

Dhaka City College centre falls under the Dhaka-10 constituency, comprising

Dhanmondi, Hazaribagh, New Market, and Kalabagan police stations.

Actor Ferdous Ahmed is contesting the polls on AL ticket from the seat.