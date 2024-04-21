'EC won’t bow down to any evil force'

Says Election Commissioner Alamgir

Election Commissioner Md Alamgir today said the Election Commission is determined to hold the local government elections in a free, fair, and neutral way, like it did in the recently concluded national election.

"We [EC] won't bow down to any evil power and injustice or anyone's illegal demand. Everything will be done to make the local government elections free and fair," he said.

The commissioner was talking to reporters after he held a meeting with election officers and law enforcement agencies ahead of the first phase of upazila election slated for May 8.

The meeting was held at the office of Narayanganj's deputy commissioner today, reports our local correspondent.

The election commissioner said the EC has asked the authorities to remove all the banners and festoons, which were put up before the allotment of symbols.

The illegal election camps will be dismantled by the law enforcers, and legal action will be taken against those candidates who erected those, the commissioner said.

He also warned of taking legal action if any public representative tries to influence the election.

The EC has taken action against those who have already violated the election law, he added.