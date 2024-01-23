What's trending among writers in 2024?

Readers follow trending genres and the latest writing practices, which change within seconds. Keeping up with these trends is difficult for writers

"As we continue to be in crises, our literature leans towards escapist, romanticist topics, while on the other side of the wall, simultaneously clutching onto activism and global issues".

—Literary Pub Crawl, NY

Every new author has a misconception: readers want to read well-written books.

Don't get me wrong. It's essential to write a good story, but it's even more important to understand that a well-written book doesn't always attract readers. Trends do.

As writers, we want to pen down the story we have in our thoughts, and on paper they are amazing. However, in terms of reader engagement, most books don't do well. In the current era where readers consume thousands of content per day, their attention span is less than three seconds. Long books and too many words won't work on them anymore unless the writers use a hook to attract them. Readers follow trending genres and the latest writing practices, which change within seconds. Keeping up with these trends is difficult for writers.

But! This promises to be a very interesting time for readers and writers. If you are an aspiring author who wants to publish your first book, then check out some of the predicted genres which may trend in 2024.

STEM Romance

No, these are not educational books. STEM Romance gained popularity in 2023, especially among the urban readers who are involved in high-flying careers. In these books, the characters have careers in science, technology, engineering, or mathematics fields. Tropes such as two rival scientists falling in love or a math genius becoming attracted to a simple-minded character who loathes math. These contemporary romance books are light-hearted, simple to follow, and relatable to millennials with high ambitions.

Books to watch out for in 2024: Valley Verified by Kyla Zhao, The Kiss Countdown by Etta Easton.

Romantasy

YA didn't die. Instead, it evolved into a strange fusion of romance and fantasy called "Romantasy", and it's here to stay for a long time. This genre frequently trends on Instagram and TikTok, and the publishers are milking it to no end. The readers love Romantasy because of the fantasy elements, attractive characters, and political turmoils. The tension between the characters makes the readers want more. Romantasy allows the readers to escape their reality

and enter a new world. So, if you are venturing into fantasy, try to tailor it for the Romantasy genre. This will get you more readers.

Books to watch out for in 2024: Bride by Ali Hazelwood, Immortal Dark by Tigest Girma.

Memoir

Nowadays, social media connects us with famous people. We know all about their lives and their content fills up their newsfeed every day. One simple post on X or Instagram, and we chat with celebrities, which was impossible 10 years ago. Yet, we still want to know more about them.

Memoirs gain instant popularity among a celebrity's followers, whether they are readers or not. Also, a lot of celebrities seem to hire ghostwriters on freelancing sites, and this is a great opportunity for many aspiring writers to gain experience. This gives a ghostwriter direct access to their favorite celebrities' lives. Keep an eye out for opportunities like this, so that you can kick-start your writing career in a glamorous way!

Books to watch out for in 2024: A Very Private School by Charles Spencer, One Sinha Lifetime: A Bengali Boy's Search for the Meaning of Life by Paul Sinha.

Photo books

Who said you only need to cater to book readers? Why not try your hand at a photo book to tell a story? In this Instagram and TikTok era, pictures and visuals play a vital role in grabbing your audience's attention. If you have a knack for photography, or want to tell a story through images, you can publish a photo book of your own.

These kinds of coffee table books have high demand especially among business owners who purchase them in bulk. Customers who enter their shops can go through these books while waiting for a service. It gives them a unique experience, and it enables you to create a niche among aesthetic lovers.

Books to watch out for in 2024: Phosphor by Viviane Sassen, From Sleepwear to Sportswear: How Beach Pajamas Reshaped Women's Fashion by Janine D'Agati and Hannah Schiff.

Graphic Novels

Will Graphic Novels ever go out of trend? No. Do we want them to? Hell no!

If you're not good with words but can produce amazing comics and visuals, graphic novels are perfect for you to start with. In 2023, we saw most graphic novel creators ditch the traditional books and adopt platforms to directly publish their comic strips and graphic novels. These short strips have attractive visuals which enable an immersive experience for readers.

On the other hand, writers also used this opportunity to create short reels, book trailers, and posts on their social media accounts. Platforms like Patreon and Webtoon also allow the writers to publish for free without having to adhere to strict contracts from publishing houses. Several graphic novels were also green-lit for TV and movie adaptations, reaching out to wider audiences worldwide.

Books to watch out for in 2024: In Utero by Chris Gooch, Klik Klik Boom by Doug Wagner.

Audiobooks

A lot of writers scoff on audiobooks, but the annual compound growth rate of audiobooks is projected to be 26.3% till 2030 (Global Research Insights, 2023). People are very busy these days, and even avid readers don't have the time to read a lot.

So, audiobooks enable them to follow their favorite books. Audiobooks are a relief for people with visual disabilities and also useful in therapy. Ignoring the importance of audiobooks can marginalise your readers. Also, these can be used in reels and create hilarious reels to hook

readers. Regular podcasts on various platforms will allow you to attract readers through audiobooks, and they will eventually pick up a physical version of your book to support you. Audiobooks are cheaper than paperbacks, so readers don't have to break a bank!

Books to watch out for in 2024: The Women: A Novel by Kristin Hannah, Hawke by Jescie Hall.

Tashnuva Sumaiya Islam, when not reading, writes Romantasy and Historical Romance books. E-mail her at [email protected].