Daily Star Books
Star Books Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:00 PM
Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:00 PM

Most Viewed

Daily Star Books
EVENT REPORT

UPL organises Book Talk highlighting the essence of Bengali poets writing in English

In this discussion, a throughline was drawn from the early 20th century to the early 21st
Star Books Report
Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:00 PM Last update on: Sun Dec 24, 2023 08:00 PM
Banner: Courtesy

A talk on The Collected Poems of Hasan Shahid Suhrawardy and Kaiser Haq's poetry collection Published in the Streets of Dhaka took place on December 22, Friday, at University Press Limited (UPL) Head Office located in Dhaka's Green Road area.

Hasan Shahid Suhrawardy's opus should have been familiar to any Bangali interested in the vibrant voice of a literary trailblazer from our land. In his time, he crossed the world, collecting insights and revelations born of his fascinating experiences, and then setting them down in English verse. He was the first from the subcontinent to do so. And yet, he is unknown to many. The Collected Poems of Shahid Suhrawardy is an effort to remedy that, organisers of the event pointed out.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

This collection of verses from Suhrawardy was edited by the inimitable poet, translator, critic, and academic Kaiser Haq, whose own collection of poems, Published in the Streets of Dhaka, was in the lineup for Friday's Book Talk. The discussion was steered by Zafar Sobhan, editor of Dhaka Tribune.

Bold, humorous, and striking, Kaiser Haq's poetry has long struck a chord with a niche of readers of English verse, providing a form of verve and wit that one might find to be uniquely Bangali in essence. 

In this discussion, a throughline was drawn from the early 20th century to the early 21st.

UPL welcomed attendees to the event in the essence of poetry that came from two Bangali souls in the English tongue.

Related topic:
UPLbook talkbook discussionpoetry bookpoetry collectionHasan Shahid Suhrawardy
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

A festive Friday thanks to Gulshan Society Book Fair

Ali Riaz’s ‘More than Meets the Eye’ and a writer’s responsibility

‘Sisters in the mirror’: Elora Shehabuddin’s response to the West’s idea of feminism

Ekushey Boi Mela

Lit Fest and Boi Mela: A linguistic, cultural apartheid?

The University Press Limited heads to Chittagong

পিএসসি, সরকারি কর্ম কমিশন, বাংলাদেশ পাবলিক সার্ভিস কমিশন,
|সরকারি চাকরি

৪৩তম বিসিএস: মন্ত্রণালয়ের চাহিদায় ৪০৪টি পদ বাড়ছে, ফল হতে পারে এ মাসেই

এবার ক্যাডার ও নন-ক্যাডার পদের ফলাফল একইসঙ্গে প্রকাশের সিদ্ধান্ত নিয়েছে বিপিএসসি।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দ্বাদশ জাতীয় সংসদ নির্বাচন

নির্বাচন বর্জনকারীদের নেতৃত্বের গুণাবলীর অভাব রয়েছে: পররাষ্ট্রমন্ত্রী

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification