5 atmospheric books to read during a kalboishakhi jhor

As long-awaited summer showers arrive to offer respite from the sweltering heat we have been experiencing, here are a few books to accompany you as you cosy up in bed and watch the rain beat down on your windows.

Memsaheb

Nimai Bhattacharya

Dey's Publishing, 2015

To be frank, romance fiction is one of the perfect fits to pair with stormy, despondent weather. We are all aware of rain's ability to conjure past feelings in oneself, throwing an unexpected trip down the much-neglected memory lane. Memsaheb is a book that could help elevate your experience. Bacchu, the protagonist of the novel, was living in an existential quandary—lonely and miserable, working a job that paid peanuts. Memsaheb's arrival in his life was pivotal, turning the trajectory of his dismal subsistence into a thing that could be made meaningful. The author's prose is fluent and moving, ensuring the readers' smooth descent into the pages.

Raat Bhore Brishti

Buddhadeva Bose

MC Sarkar & sons, 1967

A widely-read work of fiction, Raat Bhore Brishti was actually banned during its first publication in 1967 on charges of obscenity. Now, whether you would prefer to indulge in this novel is up to you, and we are already informed of the wide discourse regarding "banned books". This book is a compelling narrative, exploring the intricacies of desire, intimacy, and love within the context of marriage. Maloti, a Bangali woman, finds herself in a marriage with Nayonangshu, a college lecturer, but struggles with feelings of dissatisfaction due to their differing levels of sexual confidence. Seeking solace, she forms a passionate connection with Jayanto, a journalist, whose love offers her comfort amidst her marital challenges. As Maloti and Jayanto's bond deepens, Nayonangshu grapples with his own emotions, torn between pride and a desire to connect with his wife.

A Sticky Situation (Mulbury Mystery #1)

Juno Harvey

Thorpe Bowker, 2021

Cosy mysteries are always a delight, especially on gloomy days. Warming up inside a blanket, snug and comfortable, with a steaming cup of your preferred beverage is how we envision the ideal backdrop for a charming mystery. And A Sticky Situation is here to deliver! In the quaint town of Mulbury, where life customarily revolves around pies, coffee, and second-hand books, Rosemary Exeter is known for her expertise in jams and pickles. But when the body of a mysterious old man is discovered under the town's heritage, The Exceptional Tree, Rosemary suspects foul play in the idyllic sanctuary. Determined to uncover the truth, she embarks on an investigation with the help (and hindrance) of her fellow shopkeepers. As she delves into the conundrums of a blood-stained car, a lost postcard, and missing fathers, Rosemary relies on her faithful companion, Sunny, the cat, for comfort amidst the chaos of a murder mystery.

The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone

Olivia Liang

Picador, 2016

Olivia Liang is a master storyteller, her manner of stitching together an anecdote is second to few. The Lonely City: Adventures in the Art of Being Alone is her part memoir, part essay collection focusing on the riveting aspects of loneliness and art history. Moving to New York in her mid-thirties, leaving a world behind to trade it for another, Olivia found the sole reason for her migration—her relationship with her then American partner—disintegrating. Alone and adrift, the author grapples with her crippling reality, attempting to make sense of solitude through the medium of art and observation. Only the ponderous narrative pattern of this book is enough to make it rain-worthy, and who knows if you could reflect on a thing or two yourself?

The Wicked Deep

Shea Ernshaw

Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers, 2018

On the flap of the book, it is described as "Hocus Pocus and Practical Magic meets the Salem Witch trials"—need I say more? The town of Sparrow is a cursed little corner, haunted by the tragic past of three sisters. Two centuries ago, these sisters were condemned as witches and sentenced to a gruesome death at the hands of the townsfolk. Now, every summer they return, possessing the bodies of three vulnerable girls to exact their revenge—luring young boys to a watery grave. 17-year-old Penny Talbot has resigned to the town's dark legacy. But this year, a newcomer named Bo Carter unwittingly walks into the danger that looms over Sparrow.

As suspicion and fear grip the rain-soaked streets, Penny and Bo find themselves entangled in a web of secrets and mistrust. Death lurks around every corner for those who succumb to the sisters' sinister call.

Nur-E-Jannat Alif is a gender studies major and part-time writer, who dreams of authoring a book someday. Find her at @literatureinsolitude on Instagram or send her your book/movie/television recommendations at [email protected].