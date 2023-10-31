4 witchy romance novels to read this Halloween

The fascination with October’s magic and mystery hasn’t subdued over the centuries. And what can be more magical than falling in love in October?

The fascination with October's magic and mystery hasn't subdued over the centuries. And what can be more magical than falling in love in October? Witchy romance novels have become a new favourite subgenre among romance readers. Nothing is more alluring than losing oneself into these love potions during these colourful days of autumn under the warm embrace of your blankets.

The Ex Hex

Erin Sterling

Avon, 2021

The vibe of the book is Bell, Book and Candle meets Gilmore Girls. It gives the feeling of being drowsed in autumn sunlight while drinking your favourite flavour of tea. Nine summers ago, Vivienne met Rhys, a young warlock, and fell in love with them. But when he goes away, leaving Vivienne heartbroken, she puts a curse on him. After nine years now, he is back in her town with the hex Vivi put on him. Vivi's restraint to avoid Rhys slowly breaks as they have to work together to save their witchy town, a town full of their family history. The witchy and autumn vibes of the story is bound to make you crave a hot cup of tea under a warm blanket.

Go Hex Yourself

Jessica Clare

Berkley, 2022

This book does the classic enemies-to-lovers trope with a dash of magic and paranormal activities. Reggie Johnson applies for an assistant position at a job that she mistakes for the Spellcraft card game. When her employer Dru and her rude, obnoxious nephew Ben Magnus tells her that magic is real, she quickly dismisses them. But strange things happen to Reggie despite her constant denial. As she begins to understand the warlock little by little, her feelings change, but not all is perfect in the magic world. She and Ben find themselves in a difficult situation where they have to work together to undo a curse. While the novelty of the magical world wore off quickly while reading this book, the story still managed to hit the right emotions.

The Very Secret Society Of Irregular Witches

Sangu Mandanna

Berkley, 2022

Reading this magical book made me feel like I was being engulfed in a warm hug. Set within a Practical Magic ambience, it tells the story of Mika, a lonely witch in her early 30s who has never had anything akin to a family. An uncanny invitation comes to her out of the blue from "Nowhere House", where she is to teach three young witches how to practise and control their magic. But this is against everything Mika has known about witches and magic. She manages to overcome her conflict but keeps this a secret from her witch friends. And as Mika slowly finds a family in Nowhere house and her heart tugs towards Jamie, the grumpy librarian, she feels a fear that she has to let go of them when the time comes. More secrets and surprises await Mika as she struggles to believe she will ever belong somewhere.

The Kiss Curse

Erin Sterling

Avon, 2022

The second book in The Ex Hex series can be read as a standalone. The story follows Vivi's cousin Gwen Jones, the owner of the town's witchcraft shop and Rhys's brother, Wells Penhallow. He has come to re-establish their family's reputation in Graves Glen, the town his ancestors founded. But when he opens his own shop, he discovers the challenge that Gwen Jones is. As their rivalry goes stronger, romance brews in the air for them as well. Gwens is conflicted whether it's all a fluke or the beginning of something. But her inner turmoils have to wait as bigger hurdles lie in her way.

