Jahanara Imam Memorial Museum handed over to National Museum

The Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam Memorial Museum has officially become a part of the Bangladesh National Museum from today.

A programme was held at Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib auditorium at the National Museum this evening, where Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque inaugurated the ceremony.

In his speech as chief guest, Mozammel said, "Writings of Jahanara Imam have always inspired us. Especially when the Ghatok Dalal Nirmul Committee movement was going on. Jahanara Imam led from the front to reestablish the freedom fighter's spirit against the rise of war criminals."

Nahid Izhar Khan, state minister for cultural affairs, was also present at the event.

Among others, Jahanara Imam's younger son Saif Imam Jami, freedom fighter and cultural personality Nasir Uddin Yousuf and other prominent cultural personalities were present.

Saif Imam established the museum in 2007 at the family's residence, Kanika, on Elephant Road in the capital.